Group to Sue Fish and Wildlife Service for Reversing Course on Gray Wolf Recovery Plan

As Montana adopts increasingly aggressive measures to shrink its wolf population, a conservation group on Tuesday announced plans to sue federal wildlife managers over their refusal to issue a first-of-its-kind national recovery plan for gray wolves under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

Calling the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (FWS) decision an “unlawful” policy reversal that undermines the long-term recovery of wolves, the Center for Biological Diversity on Dec. 2 filed the 60-day notice of its intent to sue FWS, per statutory requirements of the ESA. The Center for Biological Diversity intends to file its formal lawsuit in early February.

“We’re challenging the Trump administration’s unlawful decision to once again abandon wolf recovery, and we’ll win,” Collette Adkins, a senior attorney and the carnivore conservation director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a prepared statement about the pending lawsuit. “The Fish and Wildlife Service must live up to the reality of what science and the law demand. That means a comprehensive plan that addresses gray wolf recovery across the country.”

The nonprofit group’s notice of the pending litigation comes one month after FWS shifted course under the Trump administration by announcing that it would not prepare a national gray wolf recovery plan because such a plan is “no longer appropriate.” In 2024, however, FWS said it would prepare a national recovery plan for wolves, with a target completion date of December 2025. FWS made the concession after rejecting a petition by a coalition of conservation groups seeking to restore endangered species protections to wolves across the northern Rockies.

Wolves have been protected as an endangered species in the region off and on since they were first delisted in 2008. They have been off the federal endangered species list in the northern Rockies since 2017.

Gray wolves are still listed under the ESA as endangered in 44 states, and are considered threatened in Minnesota; however, in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, and portions of eastern Oregon and Washington, the wolves are part of a “distinct population segment” managed under state jurisdiction, with their respective legislatures passing laws allowing wolf harvests, while setting quotas and regulations to manage the populations.

For its part, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission in August raised the state’s wolf hunting quota by about 37%, approving new regulations that cap the number of wolves that hunters and trappers can kill annually at 452 while stopping just shy of adopting a statewide quota.