Big Game Hunting Totals On Par with Last Year’s Season

After six weeks in the field, Montana’s general big game hunting season ended Nov. 30 with hunters harvesting about the same number of deer and elk as last year in northwest Montana, according to preliminary tallies released Tuesday by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).

Wildlife managers said the check station figures are a mere approximation of the total amount of game harvested this season and stressed that harvest surveys will provide a clearer picture when they’re completed next spring; however, the preliminary numbers reflect a hunting season that was nearly identical to last year while harvest totals reflect small shifts among species.

“White-tailed deer harvest remained the backbone of the region’s big game season,” according to an FWP spokesperson after reviewing the check station information. Those tallies show hunters checked 1,009 white-tailed deer, including 784 bucks, slightly ahead of last year’s buck harvest. Mule deer and elk harvests were down modestly compared to 2024.

Across all stations, 10.9% of hunters had harvested game, up slightly from 10.2% last year.

The four check stations in FWP’s Region 1 (northwest Montana) were open on weekends during general hunting season and only sampled a small portion of hunter participation and harvests across the region, according to the agency. The feedback helps biologists track monitoring trends and collect information on wildlife age, health, and other observations from the field. Telephone surveys, conducted over the upcoming winter months with hunters, will gather definitive harvest data and information, officials said. Harvest reports from each season are posted online and regional species reports are posted on the Region 1 webpage.

Despite the conclusion of the general season, hunters still have opportunities to harvest game into winter. Certain areas have continued elk hunting opportunities, and there’s also Montana’s Muzzleloader Heritage season for deer and elk, Dec. 13-21.

“As the season wraps up, hunters can thank Montana landowners for access and share stories through an online portal,” according to the agency. “FWP is offering this opportunity to say thank you to landowners who have provided access and helped to make your hunting season great. FWP will collect these expressions of gratitude and share them with the specific landowners at the end of the season.”

Notes can be submitted online at https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/thank-a-landowner.

Muzzleloader Heritage Hunting Season

During the muzzleloader heritage hunting season from Dec. 13-21, a hunter may take a deer or elk with any unused license or permit that is valid on the last day of the general hunting season.

Hunters can use plain lead projectiles and a muzzleloading rifle that is charged with loose black powder, loose pyrodex, or an equivalent loose black powder substitute and ignited by a flintlock, wheel lock, matchlock or percussion mechanism using a percussion or musket cap.

The muzzleloading rifle must be a minimum of .45 caliber and may not have more than two barrels.

Hunters may not use a muzzleloading rifle that requires insertion of a cap or primer into the open breech of the barrel (inline), is capable of being loaded from the breech, or is mounted with an optical magnification device.

Use of pre-prepared paper or metallic cartridges, sabots, gas checks or other similar power and range-enhancing manufactured loads that enclose the projectile from the rifling or bore of the firearm is also prohibited.

Many of Montana’s Wildlife Management Areas have seasonal closures from Dec. 2 through May 14. Dates may vary depending on the site. Before heading to the field, hunters should review the regulations for each hunting district they plan to hunt. A list of WMAs and seasonal closure dates are available online at https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management-areas.

