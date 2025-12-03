Flathead County Commissioners Approve Mixed-use Commercial and ‘Live-Work’ Units in Somers

The Flathead County Board of Commission on Tuesday approved a preliminary plat for a 46-unit subdivision featuring mixed-use condominiums, one-bedroom “live-work” residences and commercial structures on a 10-acre site, which is currently a hayfield, in Somers.

Commissioners Pam Holmquist, Randy Brodehl and Brad Abell unanimously approved the project.

Located on Somers Road, the “Tract 1 Shop Condos” development includes 18 one-bedroom units, which the developer says consists of a ground floor workspace connected to a single small apartment above it. The workspace would accommodate fields including therapy, “healing services,” art, consulting or “small-scale light industrial work,” while other project uses include eight condominiums, 28 commercial units for storage and industrial buildings with office or showroom space and a half-acre park.

According to a traffic impact study submitted by the applicant, the project would produce 230 new daily trips after phase one and 293 trips after phase two. The trips will add to the high volume of vehicles anticipated following the approval of the 60-acre, 252-unit Steamboat Landing development adjacent to Somers Middle School, which was green-lit earlier this year.

The intersection of Montana Highway 82 and Somers Road would carry the “largest share of project traffic” and is “not expected to function well in the near future and is expected to need an upgrade regardless of whether this project proceeds,” according to the staff report. The study concluded a signal justification study should be completed on the intersection and an auxiliary right northbound turn lane would likely need to be added.

“We just wanted to point out the intersections are failing regardless of this project,” Greg Jones of WWC Engineering said at a Flathead County Planning Board meeting last month.