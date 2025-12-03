Glacier Park Airport Announces New Visitor Pass Program as Air Traffic Grows

Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) officials announced Wednesday the transportation hub will now offer a Visitor Pass program to allow non-ticketed visitors through the TSA security checkpoint to meet arriving passengers at their gate, shop, dine or “simply enjoy the beautiful new space.”

“We are excited to offer this program to our community,” GPIA Director Rob Ratkowski said in a news release. “The GPIA Visitor Pass program is a great opportunity for non-ticketed visitors to experience our newly expanded terminal on both sides of TSA and spend more time with family and friends before or after their travels.”

To participate in the Visitor Pass, guests must complete an application, which may be submitted the same day as the visit or up to seven days in advance. Applicants will need to provide their full legal name (as shown on their TSA-approved photo ID), date of birth and sex. Pass availability is limited and granted on a first-come, first serve basis, subject to TSA approval. A valid state ID or passport must be scanned during the application process and is required for entry at the security checkpoint.

Approved non-ticketed visitors will enter secure areas of the terminal through the TSA security checkpoint and all Visitor Pass holders must allow the same security regulations as ticketed passengers, including screening procedures, the 3-1-1 liquids rule and restrictions on prohibited items.

Visitor passes are valid for a single day beginning at the approved time until 9 p.m. and applications for each desired date must be completed.

Applications can be found on the Visitor Pass tab at iflyglacier.com.

Travelers congregate in the baggage claim area of Glacier Park International Airport on July 23, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Airport traffic at GPIA continues to grow year-over-year as northwest Montana remains a popular tourist attraction while the region’s population grows.

This holiday season, AAA projects a new record with 7.85 million passengers nationwide, surpassing the previous record of 7.5 million air travelers last year. Booking data shows flights are 4% more expensive this holiday season compared to last year with the average domestic ticket costing $830 with international flights 13% more expensive, averaging $1,630.

While local data reflecting GPIA’s air traffic in November during Thanksgiving holiday travel is not yet available, October numbers show dramatic growth during the off-season, with a 12.9% year-over-year increase. Last month, the airport saw 41,183 boardings compared to 36,466 boardings during the same month in 2024, according to Montana Department of Transportation aviation data.

This past July during peak tourism travel, GPIA saw a record-breaking 86,954 passengers, an 11.7% growth compared to the same month last year and more than double the volume of travelers in less than a decade.

As air traffic continues to break records, construction on the airport’s terminal expansion project that began in 2021 is on track for completion next spring. The project includes major upgrades like the TSA checkpoint, new jet bridges and waiting areas, expanded retail and restaurants, and an escalator.

Ratkowski earlier this year said construction crews are working on the second phase at the south end, which will include new gates and a third baggage claim that is scheduled to open this winter.

In July 2026, GPIA will also undergo a critical runway rehabilitation project, which will limit aircraft operations during the peak visitation season. A rolling schedule will close the airport from Monday evening to Friday morning over four consecutive weeks.

Last rehabilitated in 2009, the main runway is showing visible signs of distress and by next summer will reach the end of its expected lifespan. Postponing the work would pose serious safety risks, increase costs and complexity, and the delays would jeopardize critical federal funding, airport officials say.

[email protected]