Montana Heritage Center Opens After Two Decades of Planning

Steve Lozar, a board trustee for the Montana Historical Society, kicked off the Montana Heritage Center ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

“This is a momentous day,” he told the crowd.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribal member blessed the museum’s construction site back in 2020.

“Many of us old timers that have worked on this project tried to sum it up today, and the only thing I could think of was, this day, today, I’m 76-year-old, but I’m giddy.”

The historical society began planning a museum expansion 20 years ago. The $100 million project was funded with lodging tax revenue and private donations. Gov. Greg Gianforte said he called all of the state’s largest businesses seeking funds when the project ran out of money in 2021.

“Generation after generation will be able to explore the rich history in a way that’s never been done before in Montana.”

The main exhibit hall, the Homeland Gallery, is a sensory-rich experience. A display of a stuffed bison includes audio of the animal huffing and chewing. A video shows bison grazing.

Another display tells the story of when prospectors struck gold at Last Chance Gulch in what’s now Helena. The sound of a pickaxe hitting hard rock plays in the background.

The Sovereign Nations’ Homeland exhibit is about the tribal nations native to the land. The scent of sweetgrass wafts through the space.

The museum is also home to two art galleries, one for Charles M. Russell works and another for rotating collections. There’s a children’s room, an event space and a research center. Admission is free.

This story originally appeared on Montana Public Radio, which can be found online at mtpr.org. Montana Public Radio is a public service of the University of Montana. State government coverage is funded in part through a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.