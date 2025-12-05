Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Dec. 1: ‘Weird or Crazy’ Neighbors

By

Friday, Nov. 28

9:08 a.m. An apartment tenant told police she would just break into her bedroom after her roommate, who happened to also be her sister, changed the locks on her.

10:04 a.m. Ever since water balloon season ended, the neighbor won’t stop throwing snowballs at her door and laughing.

10:11 a.m. A woman’s character was being slandered on Facebook.

1:20 p.m. Teenagers were drinking and driving and throwing beer cans in a truck bed in the parking lot.

Saturday, Nov. 29

1:40 p.m. An “older female with a hunchback” keeps stealing somebody’s cup.

Sunday, Nov. 30

4:55 p.m. Teens were drifting tinted Nissans into someone’s driveway.

6:48 p.m. Teens were racing shopping carts behind Sportsman’s.

Monday, Dec. 1

3:09 a.m. A creeper van driving around the parking lot turned out to be a shuttle van.

Tuesday, Dec. 2

8:07 a.m. A guy in a trench coat was wielding a sword in Woodland Park.

1:05 p.m. A cat owner requested law enforcement to look into the neighbor dog’s “paper trail” after the canine trespassed in pursuit of the feline.

4:25 p.m. Someone had questions about the legality of the mobile tattoo shop parked in front of his residence.

4:56 p.m. A guy with questions about “animal stuff” wanted to know what he could do about all the leashed dogs peeing on public trees and if he could pepper spray a non-aggressive leashed dogs for “stepping one foot on his property.”

8:44 p.m. Snowmobilers were enjoying public land.

11:45 p.m. The neighbors are “weird or crazy.”

Wednesday, Dec. 3

7:22 a.m. Bear spray was deployed on a family of four.

12:38 p.m. An employee was being harassed by a man in leopard print pajamas.  

9:26 p.m. A drunk lady who just got her car out of the ditch proceeded to do donuts in the parking lot before peeling out onto the highway.

Thursday, Dec. 4

3:30 p.m. Five boys were throwing snowballs at someone’s vehicle.

4:46 p.m. There was a snow shovel fight in the hotel parking lot.

Friday, Dec. 5

2:10 a.m. A man denied being on probation when he was pulled over. But conweb proved otherwise.

3:09 a.m. The lights were on, but nobody was home.

