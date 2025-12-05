Dec. 1: ‘Weird or Crazy’ Neighbors

Friday, Nov. 28
9:08 a.m. An apartment tenant told police she would just break into her bedroom after her roommate, who happened to also be her sister, changed the locks on her.
10:04 a.m. Ever since water balloon season ended, the neighbor won’t stop throwing snowballs at her door and laughing.
10:11 a.m. A woman’s character was being slandered on Facebook.
1:20 p.m. Teenagers were drinking and driving and throwing beer cans in a truck bed in the parking lot.
Saturday, Nov. 29
1:40 p.m. An “older female with a hunchback” keeps stealing somebody’s cup.
Sunday, Nov. 30
4:55 p.m. Teens were drifting tinted Nissans into someone’s driveway.
6:48 p.m. Teens were racing shopping carts behind Sportsman’s.
Monday, Dec. 1
3:09 a.m. A creeper van driving around the parking lot turned out to be a shuttle van.
Tuesday, Dec. 2
8:07 a.m. A guy in a trench coat was wielding a sword in Woodland Park.
1:05 p.m. A cat owner requested law enforcement to look into the neighbor dog’s “paper trail” after the canine trespassed in pursuit of the feline.
4:25 p.m. Someone had questions about the legality of the mobile tattoo shop parked in front of his residence.
4:56 p.m. A guy with questions about “animal stuff” wanted to know what he could do about all the leashed dogs peeing on public trees and if he could pepper spray a non-aggressive leashed dogs for “stepping one foot on his property.”
8:44 p.m. Snowmobilers were enjoying public land.
11:45 p.m. The neighbors are “weird or crazy.”
Wednesday, Dec. 3
7:22 a.m. Bear spray was deployed on a family of four.
12:38 p.m. An employee was being harassed by a man in leopard print pajamas.
9:26 p.m. A drunk lady who just got her car out of the ditch proceeded to do donuts in the parking lot before peeling out onto the highway.
Thursday, Dec. 4
3:30 p.m. Five boys were throwing snowballs at someone’s vehicle.
4:46 p.m. There was a snow shovel fight in the hotel parking lot.
Friday, Dec. 5
2:10 a.m. A man denied being on probation when he was pulled over. But conweb proved otherwise.
3:09 a.m. The lights were on, but nobody was home.