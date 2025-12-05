Whitefish Education Foundation Launches First Capital Campaign to Replace Music Equipment

At the Whitefish School District, more than 500 students in grades 6-12 play an instrument in the district’s band or orchestra programs. But for students who have to use the school’s equipment, the situation is dire, according to long-time music instructor Mark McCrady, who teaches middle school band courses in the district.

“We are dealing with a supply of instruments that are 30-70 years old,” McCrady said. “Some of the horns here were played by the grandparents of some of our students. We say they come from the era of wooden skis and leather football helmets.”

He said the out-of-date equipment has become an equity issue for students in the classroom. Playing an instrument held together by duct tape or with wires poking out of it doesn’t inspire confidence — particularly with a peer sitting in the next chair over, holding a new instrument.

It’s not an issue that’s unique to Whitefish’s schools. School districts across the state operate on thin budgets that don’t necessarily include funds obligated toward music programs, McCrady said. In the valley, Columbia Falls’ schools face a similar challenge, as that district’s academic foundation has mounted a fundraising project aimed at purchasing new instruments and choir equipment.

“Kids are gifted in several areas,” McCrady said. “And some of the best musicians do not come from wealthy families.”

Over the years, McCrady and fellow music teachers in the district have turned to teacher grants doled out by the Whitefish Education Foundation to replace the equipment piecemeal. For the foundation’s executive director, Jesse Kuntz, seeing repeated grant applications focused on one recurring issue indicated a larger problem at play.

The nonprofit, which provides scholarship funding for students, pays for professional development for teachers and more, recognized the need was deeper than one-off grants could provide.

So, the Whitefish Education Foundation started gathering input on how to run a capital campaign to collect the funds necessary to purchase the band equipment. It worked with the Whitefish Community Foundation, Kuntz said, and began talking with donors quietly in March. The foundation went public with the campaign just last month, dubbing it “Make Music Resonate.”

It’s trying to raise $400,000. The group just passed the halfway mark to its goal.

“I feel like the valley recognizes the importance of arts, especially art education,” Kuntz said. “And so, we knew if we brought this to the public, that they would have our backs in this and come through, and they have really well so far.”

Of that sum, $295,000 will go toward purchasing the 423 new instruments the district needs. The Whitefish Education Foundation has been purchasing instruments as the campaign goes on raising funds. Kuntz said the funds have already replaced 101 pieces of old equipment with updated ones. McCrady said 60 of those instruments have gone to the band program thus far, with a priority for larger pieces of equipment that cost more to replace.

McCrady said he asked students with new instruments what the impact had been. They listed off a higher morale and taking more pride in their craft thanks to having improved equipment.

Another $80,000 will go in an endowment fund housed at the Whitefish Community Foundation. The goal for those funds, Kuntz said, is to provide a long-term answer to the challenge of aging equipment. Those funds will be available once the instruments need replacements again.

The last $25,000 will go directly back to the Whitefish Education Foundation, so it can continue its work providing scholarships and support to the district’s students and staff.

Those interested in giving to the campaign can do so by visiting the Whitefish Education Foundation’s website.

The foundation is also hosting community events where funds will go toward the campaign. It hosted one such event at Mackenzie River Pizza Co. last month, and will have another Monday, Dec. 8, from 5-9 p.m at Wasabi Sushi Bar. Per a flyer about the event, those who want their dollars to go toward the campaign should call and make a reservation under the Whitefish Education Foundation.

“It feels really validating to know that we can have an impact and that we can meet the needs when there are needs,” Kuntz said. “It kind of just shows the strength of our organization, which is, again, really validating, and to hear the stories of the students.”

Kuntz said the campaign collected quotes from students before it started the campaign.

“And a lot of them weren’t about the music,” she said. “It was about finding a place where they felt like they belonged and they felt welcomed and valued within our programs.”

[email protected]