Federal Agents Arrest Undocumented Immigrant in Kalispell

Federal agents with the U.S. Border Patrol today detained a Spanish-speaking immigrant following a motor vehicle accident when Kalispell Police Department (KPD) requested assistance to identify the individual, according to Police Chief Jordan Venezio.

Following the Monday crash near East Oregon Street and 7th Avenue West North, the reporting party told authorities the other driver involved in the collision requested “they not contact law enforcement,” according to a KPD press release

As officers began investigating the accident, which included the identification of all involved parties as required by state law, they learned that one driver did not speak English, the release states. A Spanish-speaking KPD officer then arrived on the scene to assist with translation, and the individual was unable to provide identification and stated they and no means of confirming their identity.

The vehicle they were driving was registered to an unknown male with expired registration from another state, according to KPD. After law enforcement attempted to identify the individual through available local records without success, KPD contacted federal authorities to assist with the identification as part of standard procedure, according to the release.

Federal authorities requested KPD detain the driver for a potential federal violation. KPD detained the individual until U.S. Border Patrol agents arrived and took them into custody, the press release states.

According to KPD, the law enforcement agency “has a responsibility to properly identify individuals involved in investigations, particularly when criminal or civil liability may be involved.”

The arrest comes amid other instances in which traffic stops by local law enforcement have led to immigration investigations, with several high-profile stops occurring in Flathead County since April. They include the arrest of Beker Rengifo del Castillo, who was in the country legally; a July 12 traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of six immigrants; and a Sept. 14 traffic incident that resulted in the detainment of a mother and her 17-year-old daughter.

The KPD press release references legislation that Montana lawmakers passed last session allowing law enforcement officers to check immigration status during a lawful stop. It also requires them to report anyone with an illegal immigration status to a federal immigration agency.

“KPD’s actions in this matter were consistent with department policy, Montana law, and standard law enforcement practices, including cooperation with federal partner agencies upon request,” the release states.

