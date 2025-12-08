Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $500,000

Bigfork
Where: 262 Lake Hills Dr.
Price: $485,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,118
This spacious and unique home provides versatility and comfort with two separate entrances, making it ideal for multi-family or rental opportunities. It has a large fenced backyard with firepit and access to a neighborhood park. Enjoy your evenings on the deck overlooking Flathead Lake. ERA Lambros Real Estate
MLS Number: 30060261
Kalispell
Where: 36 Ninth Ave. W.
Price: $485,000
What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 984
This turnkey residence has operated as a short-term rental and features a refreshed kitchen, new gas stove, updated bath, and finished attic. Outside is privacy fencing, a spacious composite deck, hot tub, and storage shed. Located just one block from the Parkline Trail and minutes from downtown. eXp Realty
MLS Number: 30060890
Bigfork
Where: 24914 MT Highway 35
Price: $499,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,624
This vintage log charmer from the late 1930s was built by former Montana Gov. John Erickson for his getaway spot with a view of Flathead Lake. The home sits on more than a half-acre and has had a few updates, including a screened porch. The property includes a large shop and a one-car garage. Engel & Völkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30050912
Marion
Where: 1525 Bitterroot Ln.
Price: $475,000
What: One-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 877
This small cabin near the shores of Little Bitterroot Lake sits on 5 forested acres. It has a screened porch, metal roof, wood stove, deep soaking tub, outdoor sitting area, and filtered lake views. Within walking distance to the public boat launch, and picnic and swimming areas. Engel & Völkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30056312
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].