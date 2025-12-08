Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $500,000

Where: 262 Lake Hills Dr.

Price: $485,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,118

This spacious and unique home provides versatility and comfort with two separate entrances, making it ideal for multi-family or rental opportunities. It has a large fenced backyard with firepit and access to a neighborhood park. Enjoy your evenings on the deck overlooking Flathead Lake. ERA Lambros Real Estate

MLS Number: 30060261

Where: 36 Ninth Ave. W.

Price: $485,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 984

This turnkey residence has operated as a short-term rental and features a refreshed kitchen, new gas stove, updated bath, and finished attic. Outside is privacy fencing, a spacious composite deck, hot tub, and storage shed. Located just one block from the Parkline Trail and minutes from downtown. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 30060890

Bigfork

Where: 24914 MT Highway 35

Price: $499,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,624

This vintage log charmer from the late 1930s was built by former Montana Gov. John Erickson for his getaway spot with a view of Flathead Lake. The home sits on more than a half-acre and has had a few updates, including a screened porch. The property includes a large shop and a one-car garage. Engel & Völkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30050912

Marion

Where: 1525 Bitterroot Ln.

Price: $475,000

What: One-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 877

This small cabin near the shores of Little Bitterroot Lake sits on 5 forested acres. It has a screened porch, metal roof, wood stove, deep soaking tub, outdoor sitting area, and filtered lake views. Within walking distance to the public boat launch, and picnic and swimming areas. Engel & Völkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30056312

