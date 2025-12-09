FWP Wardens Investigate Poaching Cases in Northwest Montana

Wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are seeking the public’s help gathering information regarding a pair of poaching incidents that occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5 in northwest Montana.

The first incident involves the shooting of a cow elk on private land approximately two miles south of Polebridge near the North Fork Road in Flathead County.

That incident is believed to have occurred sometime between late on the night of Nov. 30 and early Dec. 1. The cow elk was discovered shot and left to waste.

FWP officials issued a press release urging “anyone who saw suspicious activity in the North Fork area, or who has information about the potential person or persons responsible, to report the information.”

To report information, call Game Warden McKenzie Clark at (406) 249-6231 or visit tipmont.mt.gov. Informants can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Wardens are also seeking the public’s help gathering information in the shooting of a white-tailed deer out of season along Eastside Road west of Troy in Lincoln County. Wardens believe the deer was shot on Dec. 5, several days after the general deer and elk hunting season closed.

Anyone with possible information in that case should call Warden Sawyer Johnson at (406) 291-6539 or visit tipmont.mt.gov. Again, callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

[email protected]