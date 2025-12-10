Leanne Morgan | On Par With Maury Povich

Comedy sensation ‪@LeanneMorganComedy‬ joins Maury to kick off Season 2. They bond over their love of biscuits, laugh about her husband Chuck’s mobile-home empire and his sky-high testosterone levels, and dig into why Leanne keeps her family front and center in her act.

Her new Netflix special Unspeakable Things, along with her series Leanne are streaming now on YouTube.

Follow Leanne Morgan: / leannemorgancomedy

__

Maury Povich is a legendary journalist and cultural icon whose unfiltered authenticity and deep curiosity drive every conversation he has, both on and off the air.

Maury has always understood that the best content is rooted in compelling, personal storytelling, and that’s what he’s set out to do on Season 2 of On Par with Maury Povich.

🎧 Listen & Subscribe:

🔹 Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/42mhOM6

🔹 Spotify: https://bit.ly/43zDzJC

📱 Find Maury:

🔹 TikTok: / onparpod

🔹 Instagram: / onparpod

🔹 YouTube: ‪@onparpod‬

🔹 X/Twitter: https://x.com/MauryOnPar

LIKE and SUBSCRIBE to stay On Par with Maury for new episodes and special guests every week! ⛳🏌️‍♂️