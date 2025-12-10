Whitefish Legacy Partners Acquires Former Bike Retreat Property

Through a “strategic purchase” that staves off development plans at a hub of outdoor recreation in the Flathead Valley, the creators and stewards of the Whitefish Trail on Dec. 1 acquired a 35-acre parcel in the Beaver Lakes area that will become the future Whitefish Legacy Center.

The property — formerly the Whitefish Bike Retreat located north of Whitefish directly adjacent to the trail system — had been slated for a high-density development with plans to build more than 90 units, according to Whitefish Legacy Partners (WLP), which oversees development and maintenance of the trail network while conserving high-priority landscapes consistent with the local community’s land-use preferences.

In an announcement Wednesday, the nonprofit’s leadership team said the development plans were decidedly at odds with those priorities. Instead, WLP’s acquisition of the parcel will “prevent incompatible development and honor the community’s long-held commitment to open lands, recreation and outdoor education.” The recent purchase comes more than a decade after the organization in 2014 conserved and protected 1,520 acres of Montana School Trust Lands in the Beaver Lakes area, unlocking a forested trail corridor west of Whitefish Lake and providing key linkages for recreation and wildlife.

With its investment in the property and lodge-like accommodations at 855 Beaver Lake Road, which was most recently appraised at more than $2.2 million and had been listed for sale at $2.5 million, WLP is poised to showcase its conservation successes while launching expanded education and outreach programs. The new digs also provide direct access to the nerve center of a non-motorized, multi-use trail system spanning 47 miles and connecting 15 trailheads.

“Opening summer 2026, the Whitefish Legacy Center will become the new heart of the Whitefish Trail — a place for outdoor education, community connections and gatherings, and ongoing stewardship of our protected, community shared lands,” according to WLP. “Revitalizing the property for improved public access and repurposing the existing buildings, WLP will expand its outdoor education, recreation and conservation programs for the Flathead Valley.”

Pictured in May 2020, the former Whitefish Bike Retreat will soon become the Whitefish Legacy Center, home to the nonprofit Whitefish Legacy Partners. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Heidi Van Everen, WLP’s executive director, said the “purchase was made possible through the generous support of a small group of WLP legacy donors who share a deep dedication to the organization’s mission and the Flathead Valley.”

“The Whitefish Legacy Center is so much more than a place — it’s an investment in the character, culture, and future of our valley and the Whitefish Trail,” Van Everen said. “WLP’s vision will reflect the spirit of the community and continue our commitment as a trusted steward of local lands. We are building a new home for community connections and shared experiences — in one warm, welcoming outdoor place.”

Van Everen said the sale included the former bike retreat’s beer and wine license as well as an adjacent 16 acres of land.