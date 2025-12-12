2026 Flathead Valley Winter Sports Preview

The snow has fallen and the sun is officially on hiatus, which means Flathead Valley athletes are trading in their cleats and knee pads for goggles, headgear and basketball shoes.

Area teams and athletes over the last few weeks have been amping up their preparation ahead of the start of the high school winter sports season, which is in full swing this weekend.

With no team state championships coming home to the valley last winter, teams across all sports will be making the push to reach the top of the mountain. The Flathead High School Brawlers — one of the most decorated winter sports programs in the valley — are looking to return to the top of the podium for the first time since winning back-to-back team titles in 2021 and 2022. The Bravettes, who finished second in the state last year, are also hoping to pin down the top spot this season.

The Bigfork Valkyries and Columbia Falls Wildkats girls were the only Flathead Valley basketball teams to make the state tournament last year. While each team lost key contributors through graduation, core groups of returners are hoping to pace each team to a return trip to the state tournament, with the ultimate goal of playing on Saturday night.

Here’s a look at the teams and athletes representing the valley this winter:

Paeten Gunlock of the Bigfork Valkyries charges up court against the Butte Central Maroons in the Class A basketball divisional tournament at Whitefish High School on March 6, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Girls Basketball

BIGFORK VALKYRIES

Head Coach: Cortnee Gunlock

2024-2025 record: 21-5, 4th place finish at Class A state tournament

The Valkyries are in search of their first state championship since making the jump to Class A in the 2024 season, following a dominant undefeated season in Class B that culminated in a 2023 state title. After finishing in second and fourth place in the last two state championships, the Valkyries must look to get over the hump without standout guard Braeden Gunlock, who averaged nearly a 20-point double-double last year and is now in her first season at Brigham Young University.

Plenty of talent will be returning for the Valkyries, however. Senior guard Paeten Gunlock, Braeden’s sister, was also a major contributor last season, averaging double digits and emerging as a team leader in assists and steals. Senior guard Chloe Norred is another returning starter, with sophomore guard Payton DeSpain rounding out the core group of returners.

The Valkyries are already off to their winning ways, defeating Hamilton High School 64-38 in their season opener on Tuesday. Gunlock and DeSpain paced the team in the win with 23 and 15 points, respectively.

COLUMBIA FALLS WILDKATS

Head Coach: Jeremy Grilley

2024-2025 record: 12-12, went 0-2 in Class A state tournament

The Wildkats this season will be looking to peak at the right time to improve on their postseason finishes last year. Head Coach Jeremy Grilley said the team is aiming for a conference and divisional title and ultimately wanting to be in the hunt to play for a state title on the final night of the tournament.

While the Wildkats will need to replace the scoring production of All-Conference guard Taryn Borgen, juniors Onnika Lawrence, Rylee Sweeney, and Alexa Friske, alongside senior Alanis Peterson will bring a wealth of experience and scoring in their own right.

“We lost four seniors last year,” Grilley said. “Luckily, we had a lot of really good underclass talent last year, and at times started three sophomores last season, so more of a rebuild season than a reload season.

“We aren’t taking a new approach this year, just building off what we implemented last season.”

Junior Rylie Byrd and sophomores Peyton Ross and Ava Scholz are also expected to make contributions to a team that Grilley describes as “more aggressive, fast pace” and “that plays hard on both ends of the court.”

FLATHEAD BRAVETTES

Head Coach: Kaylee Fox

2024-2025: 3-16

A main goal for the Bravettes this season is to continue to grow and become a competitive force in the Western AA conference, Head Coach Kaylee Fox said. With “great senior leaders, experienced juniors and some young, hungry sophomores and freshmen,” Fox described her team as balanced and is looking for contributions from players at each grade level.

“Our league has great parity right now, so learning to win those close games is something we hope to improve in,” Fox said.

Senior guard Tayler Greene, junior forward Grace Gall and junior guard Caitlin Converse will all be key returners for the Bravettes, while freshman post Brynn Kossman will be one of the several new faces on the floor for Fox this season.

GLACIER WOLFPACK

Head Coach: Amanda Cram

2024-2025 record: 9-11

While the Wolfpack have lost five players to either graduation or players opting to focus on other sports, Head Coach Amanda Cram’s team still has its sights set on qualifying for a play-in game and ultimately returning to the state tournament, she said.

“This year’s squad is filled with tremendous young women of character and focus,” Cram said. “While we lack size and experience, the athletes are focused on being their best every single day.

“Our mindset is simple: get better every week through focus, dedication and patience.”

Since the team is on the smaller side, the Wolfpack has changed its offense to accommodate a position-less all-guard attack and aim to defend aggressively, working its opponents in transition, Cram said.

Karley Allen, a senior and four-year varsity member, will be key to leading this shift, along with seniors Cadence and Cassidy Daniels who will return later this season after season-ending injuries last year. The shooting prowess of junior Olivia Warriner will also be key for the Wolfpack to return to the state tournament, Cram said.

WHITEFISH BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Bob Bolam

2024-2025 record: 5-14

While the Bulldogs will feature a very young team this season, Head Coach Bob Bolam is aiming to guide his squad to a winning record, a top half finish in the league and a divisional tournament berth, he said.

“We are a young team with better basketball skills and knowledge this year; a group of very hard workers who are ready to succeed,” Bolam said. “Being so young we just need to keep working hard to learn and get more comfortable in what we are trying to accomplish.”

After losing three starting seniors last season, Bolam will look to a trio of Bulldog sophomores — Allie Shors, Reese Hudson and Stella Frisbee — to be key returners for the team. A trio of freshmen — Avery Orme, Blake Ruta and Sammie Shors — are also expected to be instrumental in the Bulldog’s pursuit of an improved post-season, Bolam said.

Basketball player holds a basketball. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Boys Basketball

BIGFORK VIKINGS

Head Coach: John Hollow

2024-2025 record: 9-13

After losing in double overtime to go to the state tournament last season, the Vikings will look to their balance of experienced returners and players stepping into bigger roles to get over the hump and get to the state tournament this year.

If the Vikings can focus on improving every day, “this team has a chance to be special,” Head Coach John Hollow said.

“This team is a very tight knit group of guys that really enjoy each other on and off the court,” Hollow said. “We return a good amount of experience but are going to need some new guys to play with confidence and contribute on both ends of the floor if we are going to reach our potential.

“Our goal is to continue to get better every day and be playing our best basketball at the end of the season.”

The Vikings only lost one starter to graduation and will return the bulk of their scoring production, including all-state guard Austin Savik, who averaged 19 points last season. Point guard Alex Ochs and guard Trecker Hickey, who each averaged 10 points, alongside Tamret Savika and Grady Campbell will also be key returners for Hollow’s squad.

Justin Gates will step into a starting role, while Tayden West, Quinn Kerr, Cavin Wiest and Lance Peterson are all expected to make important contributions on both ends of the court, Hollow said.

COLUMBIA FALLS WILDCATS

Head Coach: Chris Finberg

2024-2025 record: 16-5

The Wildcats will look to return to the state championship for the first time since their third-place finish in 2024. Despite losing five seniors, including three all-conference selections, the Wildcats will reload with an upperclassmen-dominant roster.

Seniors Bjorn Pedersen, Easton Brooks and Jory Hill will be key returners for the Wildcats, while seniors Caleb Mee and Joe West and juniors Jett Pitts and Rhett Lindskoog will be stepping into crucial roles, Head Coach Chris Finberg said.

FLATHEAD BRAVES

Head Coach: Dan Trageser

2024-2025 record: 3-15

The Braves will look to build on last year’s win column, which was the team’s highest in four seasons. Despite the tilted record, more than half of the Braves’ losses were by nine points or less, and the team notched its first win over Bozeman since 2007, winning 57-56 in dramatic fashion.

Flathead will build on this momentum with nine upperclassmen, but all conference selection Lyric Ersland, who averaged 18.5 points per game as a senior last season, will be a notable loss.

GLACIER WOLFPACK

Head Coach: Evan Epperly

2024-2025 record: 4-15

As head coach and a Glacier High alum, Evan Epperly will lead a young Wolfpack team in his second season as Glacier looks to improve on last year’s season. The key to this will be improving and building team chemistry every day to ultimately playing the team’s best basketball come February and March, Epperly said.

The Wolfpack will be a “completely different team” from last season after losing five seniors, Epperly said. The young team will be anchored by a balanced core of returners, including seniors Asher Knopik and Ethan Kastelitz, juniors Cooper Pelc and Dylan Banzet and sophomore Carter Knopik.

Key newcomers to the roster include senior Blake Pittman, junior Hunter Daniels, sophomores Tate Kahler, Hudson Kastelitz and Ryne Gillette, and freshman Talis Pitts.

WHITEFISH BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Landon Henderson

2024-2025 record: 6-13

Landon Henderson is in his first year at the helm of the Bulldogs and will be leading a “young but hungry team,” he said.

“Our biggest goal is to learn how to play high quality basketball as a team,” Henderson said. “Culture is another huge focus, we want to bring the program back to what it once was, and to do that we need to cultivate a culture of toughness and accountability.”

The Bulldogs may have lost five to graduation and will only have two seniors on this year’s roster, but Henderson is confident his younger players will rise to the occasion, especially as he looks to change the team’s offensive approach to generate more consistency, he said.

Juniors Cooper Dudley and Will Sisson, returning starters from last year, will be important leaders for the team, while junior Jayke Thew will also be a key returner who played a lot of minutes as a lockdown defender last year, Henderson said.

Senior Aiden Rickels and junior Reyd Hobart are expected to step up in major ways this season as guards, while junior Finn Ryan and sophomore Leo Bungener are key bigs for the Bulldogs, Henderson said.

The Flathead Braves pose with their trophy after winning the AA state wrestling tournament at Flathead High School Kalispell on March 6, 2021. Finchberg is wearing a camo shirt directly left of the trophy. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Wrestling

Billings West, who has won the last three Class AA boys wrestling state championships, are loaded with talent again this season, but the eight-time state champs Flathead Braves, who have placed second each of those three years, are looking to reclaim the top spot.

“We are solid and hope to see improvements week in and week out and just see where we stack up at the end of the season,” Head Coach Jeff Thompson said. “Great Falls High, CMR, and Bozeman Gallatin are also teams that are solid up and down their line-ups and will be looking for some state hardware.

“We have a lot of work to do to fill in some of the holes from last year’s squad, but they are a very motivated group to get the job done.”

The Flathead boys will be returning 7 state placers from last season, including Conor LeDuc and Dayton Naldrett. Another top senior for the Braves will be state participant Cory Tappan, Thompson said. The Braves will be led by a powerhouse junior class that includes Fargo All-American (Junior Nationals) Kellen Downing and Pre-Season National All-American Hunter Arriaga. Key newcomers include freshmen Wyatt Goettsch, Corbyn Cummins, Liam Iverson and Austin Downs.

The Bravettes will also look to challenge for a team state title this season after coming in second last season and in third place in 2023 and 2024. Flathead will be led by senior Bella Downing, who recently signed to wrestle at Ottawa University in Kansas. Downing, who is a three-time state placer and 2024 champion, will be gunning for another individual state title after a second-place state tournament finish and 32-2 record (24 pins) last season.

After solid performances at the state tournament last year, the Wolfpack are entering the 2026 season with young squads for both the girls and boys teams. The boys team is especially young, with only a handful of upperclassmen, but Head Coach Mark Fischer said this is a foundational group to build on for the future.

“We would like our kids to get to a point of believing in themselves,” Fischer said. “Most of our wrestlers are in their first few years and we are working with them mentally to feel like they can go out and compete.”

While the Wolfpack lost the bulk of the team points scored at the state tournament, they did return three state placers. Key returners include senior Katelyn Sphuler, junior Kylie Shine, senior Aiden Sweat, senior Noah Horn, and junior Matthew Ahner. Fischer expects freshmen trio Kiera Oftedahl, Stella Colley and Zander Feuhr to make a big impact for their respective teams.

Jamie Bouda competes in the 200-yard individual medley during the crosstown swim meet on Jan. 27, 2018. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Swimming

The Whitefish girls swim team was the highest state finisher from the valley last season, placing second behind the dominant Billings Central. The Bulldogs totaled 57 points while the Rams, whose boys’ team also took home the Class A-B state title, scored 116 points.

The Flathead Braves and Glacier Wolfpack, who train together but compete separately, this season will be led by first year head coach Tori Homer. While Homer is looking to grow her teams, she’s also looking to grow “the love of the sport of swimming in the valley.”

“We have a very young team with a lot of new faces in the program, so it’s very exciting that I am able to take on a team that has a lot of growth to be had,” Homer said. “They are fast learners and will just continue to get better and better.”

Junior Nick Taylor, a butterfly swimmer and sprinter, and sophomore sprinter Cruz Pettymyers will be key returners for the Braves. The Bravettes will be led by senior Ellie Easley, who Homer said is a great role model and swimmer in and out of the water.

The Wolfpack will be paced by returners Claire Bell, Kylie Blogett, Ella Hummer, Ainsley McGaughy, who is returning from injury, and Edward Mcneil.

Key newcomers include Flathead’s Charley Gregg, a freshman competing in butterfly, and Glacier’s freshman Noah Juster, who Homer expects will “make waves” in the distance races this year.

