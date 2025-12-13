Vote No on ‘Sell-Off Steve’ Pearce to run the BLM

Montanans know that our public lands are more than lines on a map. They’re where we learn to hunt with our families, take our kids on their first big hike, and find a little peace in a world that moves too fast. These places form the backbone of our identity and the inheritance we hope to pass to future generations.

That’s why the latest news out of Washington, D.C. has many of us feeling uneasy. Steve Pearce — a fierce opponent of America’s public lands and someone who has spent his political career questioning the very existence of national parks, wilderness, and federal public lands — has been nominated to lead the Bureau of Land Management. If confirmed, Pearce would oversee 250 million acres of BLM lands, including 8.5 million acres here in Montana.

Pearce hasn’t been shy about his intentions. He’s talked openly about wanting to “reverse this trend of public ownership” across the West. That’s not just rhetoric. It’s part of a larger roadmap to selling off pieces of the American landscape that belong to all of us. Asking someone with that agenda to run the BLM is like asking the fox to guard the henhouse.

Montana has long been ground zero in the fight against selling off public lands. And the opposition here isn’t partisan — it’s cultural. Hunters, anglers, ranch families, hikers, river runners, and small-town business owners have united behind one clear message: not one acre should be sold to private developers. These special places are where we raise our kids, explore mountain trails, and pass down traditions that define our way of life.

This summer, Montanans won a major battle against Senator Mike Lee’s proposal to force a mass sell-off of public lands. Senator Steve Daines joined us in opposing that effort, celebrating its defeat and saying, “Public lands belong in public hands. Blocking the sale of public lands is a victory for our Montana way of life.”

He was right then.

But just hours after Pearce’s nomination, Senator Daines struck a very different tone, calling Pearce “a great pick.” Daines can’t have it both ways. You cannot be for keeping public lands in public hands and also support putting their most determined opponent in charge of managing them.

Fortunately, it’s not too late for Senator Daines to change course. He has an opportunity right now to stand with the people he represents instead of with the politicians in Washington who want to carve up our outdoor heritage. Montanans expect him to do the right thing: vote NO on Steve Pearce’s nomination to run the BLM.

Our public lands are the backbone of our identity and our economy. They belong to all of us. And Montanans will be watching closely to see whether Senator Daines stands with his constituents — or with the sell-off movement he once opposed.

Ben Super is the executive director of Montana Conservation Voters.