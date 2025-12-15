Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,150,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 47 Trumbull Ridge Rd.
Price: $1,149,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,085
This fully remodeled home sits on 13.88 beautiful acres in Columbia Falls. It features a guest house, detached two-car garage, heated shop, bunkhouse, large barn, and a gazebo, which provides a a nice outdoor entertaining space. Centrally located and close to everything the area has to offer. The Agency
MLS Number: 30061415
Bigfork
Where: 196 Pine Needle Ln.
Price: $1,150,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,612
Experience tranquility and privacy from this beautiful home on 1 acre that is surrounded by mature pines and overlooks the Flathead River. It features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, office, fireplace, and triple-car garage. Outside is a large deck that runs the full length of the living space. Dean & Leininger, Inc.
MLS Number: 30046687
Kalispell
Where: 111 Freedom Way
Price: $1,149,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,200
This newly built barndominium sits on 2 acres and features a 1,200-square-foot heated shop. The living space has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, grand fireplace, granite counters, large windows, and stainless steel appliances. The covered outdoor living area offers stunning views of Glacier National Park. Silver Creek Realty Group, LLC
MLS Number: 30057558
Marion
Where: 13 Chas Haverlandt Ct.
Price: $1,150,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,589
This home was recently remodeled, doubling the square footage and allowing ADA accessibility. It features crystal cabinets, solid hardwood floors, a concrete patio, and an extra-wide paved driveway. The home sits on 6.29 wooded acres just minutes from public access at Little Bitterroot Lake. Augustine Properties
MLS Number: 30055104
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].