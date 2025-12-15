Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,150,000

Where: 47 Trumbull Ridge Rd.

Price: $1,149,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,085

This fully remodeled home sits on 13.88 beautiful acres in Columbia Falls. It features a guest house, detached two-car garage, heated shop, bunkhouse, large barn, and a gazebo, which provides a a nice outdoor entertaining space. Centrally located and close to everything the area has to offer. The Agency

MLS Number: 30061415

Where: 196 Pine Needle Ln.

Price: $1,150,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,612

Experience tranquility and privacy from this beautiful home on 1 acre that is surrounded by mature pines and overlooks the Flathead River. It features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, office, fireplace, and triple-car garage. Outside is a large deck that runs the full length of the living space. Dean & Leininger, Inc.

MLS Number: 30046687

Kalispell

Where: 111 Freedom Way

Price: $1,149,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,200

This newly built barndominium sits on 2 acres and features a 1,200-square-foot heated shop. The living space has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, grand fireplace, granite counters, large windows, and stainless steel appliances. The covered outdoor living area offers stunning views of Glacier National Park. Silver Creek Realty Group, LLC

MLS Number: 30057558

Marion

Where: 13 Chas Haverlandt Ct.

Price: $1,150,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,589

This home was recently remodeled, doubling the square footage and allowing ADA accessibility. It features crystal cabinets, solid hardwood floors, a concrete patio, and an extra-wide paved driveway. The home sits on 6.29 wooded acres just minutes from public access at Little Bitterroot Lake. Augustine Properties

MLS Number: 30055104

