Montana Elected Officials Request Presidential Emergency Declaration to Assist Flooded Communities

Montana’s statewide elected officials on Tuesday requested a presidential major disaster declaration, asking for federal assistance to support Lincoln and Sanders counties and the Blackfeet Nation as flooding triggers states of emergency in northwest Montana.

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Dec. 16 requested assistance from President Donald Trump, which was soon after supported by U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy and Rep. Ryan Zinke.

“This severe storm event has not only compromised critical infrastructure but has also placed the health and safety of the affected population at serious risk,” Gianforte wrote in a letter to President Trump. “Immediate federal assistance is essential to stabilize the situation, support recovery efforts, and prevent further harm to the community.”

“Given the severity and complexity of this emergency, I respectfully request FEMA’s assistance through an Emergency Declaration,” he added. “Federal support is essential to ensure the health and safety of the affected population.”

The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council last week declared a state of emergency in response to ongoing flooding that has damaged critical road and culvert infrastructure, causing “imminent threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the Blackfeet people,” according to a press release.

Libby Creek near its confluence with the Kootenai River on Dec. 12, 2025. Persistent rains and snowmelt washed out bridges and flooded roadways in Libby and around Lincoln County.

In Lincoln County, the Western Montana Type 3 All Hazard Incident Management team on Monday morning took command of the flood incident as road infrastructure and the drinking water supply remains compromised.

A boil water order remains in effect in Libby, and the Montana Department of Natural Resources (DNRC) took over management of the Lower Flower Creek Diversion Dam, which is the municipal water source.

DNRC officials said in an email that damage was reported to the structure following recent flooding and engineers reported seepage along the structure’s side, which was damaged due to increased water levels and erosion.

On Dec. 14, engineers and a construction crew lowered the dam’s water level in the reservoir, which stabilized the damaged area, reduced the risk of failure and diminished the downstream impacts. This ensured the municipal water supply was not impacted long-term, according to Patricia Spencer of the DNRC.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch, an avalanche watch and a high wind warning through Wednesday in northwest Montana. Damaging west-southwest winds could gust up to 70 mph in the valleys and up to 100 mph at high elevations and along the Continental Divide with the wet and unfrozen ground presenting greater risks for down trees while there’s a strong risk for power outages.

Another at atmospheric river is expected to sweep through the region on Wednesday, bringing inches of rain to high terrain tonight with snow levels hovering between 5,000 and 6,000 feet. High elevations could receive up to a foot of wet snow with peaks along the Continental Divide receiving up to 2 feet.

An “extremely strong” cold front will push through the Northern Rockies tomorrow morning with southwesterly winds will steadily intensify ahead of the front tonight, bringing 50-plus mph wind gusts to “the vast majority of the Northern Rockies.”

Snow levels will drop to 3,000 feet by Thursday with another pulse of moisture bringing considerable snow to high terrain, with an active weather pattern persisting over the Northern Rockies “potentially into the beginning of the new year.”

A washed-out bridge on Farm to Market Road over Libby Creek in Libby on Dec. 12, 2025. Persistent rains and snowmelt caused flooding in Lincoln County. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

