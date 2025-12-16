Time to Restore Affordability and the American Dream

Today, far too many Montanans see their future as stuck, worry about increasing costs, and wonder if their kids will be able to live and work where they grew up.

Across the state, families and small businesses are facing real challenges as life for average Montanans is no longer affordable and the American dream is broken for working families.

Increasingly they no longer believe Montana’s government will help improve their lives. Since Republicans took full control of state government in 2021, we’ve seen dramatic increases in what I call the four pillars of affordability: food, housing, utilities, and health care.

In short, under Republican government, it’s harder for most Montana families to get by, while the ultra-wealthy are rewarded with tax cuts and favoritism.

This needs to change and change now. Democrats hear the rising concerns of families and businesses in our community, and we are committed to addressing their concerns with real changes that focus on pocketbook issues and help Montanans thrive. This means prioritizing those who work hard and strive to make ends meet, not those few already at the top.

Instead of the politics of distraction, it’s time for straight talk and a state government that puts Montanans first again. This means focusing tirelessly on the challenging affordability problems that families and businesses across Montana are facing.

It’s time to stop selling Montana to out-of-state corporations and wealthy interests that jack up prices while exploiting our state’s resources—whether it’s minerals, blocked-out hunting grounds, or suitable housing, the theme remains the same.

It’s time to implement a state income and property tax structure that simplifies the overly complicated tax code, eliminates loopholes for the wealthy, and allows all Montanans to prosper and benefit from their hard work.

It’s time to support and defend Montana-owned small businesses to ensure that economic prosperity created by Montanans stays with Montanans.

It’s time that the state begins the real work of partnering with cities, towns, and the private sector to promote housing development in both rural and urban communities to increase the supply of truly affordable homes.

And it’s time for state government to return to its core mission: putting Montanans first. You deserve a government that is fair, works for you, and gives you an opportunity to pursue the American Dream.

Local Democrats are committed to listening to Montanans and working together to build a better future. We are guided by the principles of family, fairness, and freedom to help make sure Montanans have a fair shake and the chance to create opportunity for their families.

We welcome all Montanans to join us in working toward our shared goal of creating a better, stronger future both for today and for our children.

Joe Hancock, the Gallatin County Democratic chair, was born and raised in Big Timber and served in the U.S. Air Force before returning to Montana.