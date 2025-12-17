William H. Macy | On Par With Maury Povich

Maury sits down with one of the most iconic performers in television and film, a true original, William H. Macy. What these two legends share is a refusal to slow down, and at 75, William is busier than ever. They dive into his latest films Train Dreams, The Running Man, and Soul on Fire, plus a first look at his new Hulu series, The Land. Add his signature Woody Creek Whiskey, a ukulele, and some unforgettably epic Hunter S. Thompson stories, and you’ve got a conversation that’s unexpected, wildly entertaining, and On Par from start to finish.

Maury Povich is a legendary journalist and cultural icon whose unfiltered authenticity and deep curiosity drive every conversation he has, both on and off the air.

Maury has always understood that the best content is rooted in compelling, personal storytelling, and that’s what he’s set out to do on Season 2 of On Par with Maury Povich.

