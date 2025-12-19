A Flathead Valley Guide to the Historic FCS Semifinal Cat-Griz Matchup

Several former Flathead Valley athletes will take part in what is being lauded as one of the biggest and most historic matchups between the University of Montana and Montana State University.

This Brawl of the Wild will look different to any prior edition as the Bobcats and the Grizzlies are set to meet Saturday in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) semifinals — the first time the rivals will go head-to-head in the postseason, and their first time playing twice in the same season since 1913.

The No. 2-seeded Bobcats will host the No. 3-seeded Grizzlies on Saturday, Dec. 20, airing to a national audience on ABC at 2 p.m.

The marquee meeting will be the Bobcats’ and Grizzlies’ second matchup in less than a month, with the Cats winning on the road in Missoula on Nov. 22 in the regular season finale by a score of 31-28 to claim the Big Sky Conference title. That setback remains the only loss the Griz suffered this season.

“We haven’t had much time, in fact zero time to think about that last game,” Griz Head Coach Bobby Hauck said in a press conference Monday. “We had to get on to business at hand, which was South Dakota State, so there’s no looking past any of that. It’s been fun to get back on this one and start diagnosing it. It’ll be a great game Saturday.”

The winner of the historic tilt will get more than just bragging rights or even a conference title as a trip to the FCS Championship game on Jan. 5 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. is on the line. The Bobcats could make their third championship appearance in five years and are on the hunt for their second FCS national title since winning in 1984. The Grizzlies will look to secure a chance to play for their third national title and first since 2001.

Drew Deck #2 of the Montana Grizzlies runs for a touchdown on a punt return during the third quarter against the South Dakota Coyotes at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Dec. 13, 2025 in Missoula. Photo by Montana Athletics

Those hoping to catch some familiar Flathead Valley faces in the matchup will need to go fishing in the sea of maroon and silver, not blue and gold. Nine players from the valley are rostered with the Griz, while one former valley athlete will suit up for the Cats.

For the Glacier High School alums and Kalispell faithful, you’ll want to keep your on eye on #2 in maroon, Drew Deck. The redshirt senior receiver and return man is heating up right alongside the Grizzlies’ explosive playoff offense that’s averaged 51 points in its two postseason games.

Deck, who’s having his most statistically productive season for the Griz, is stepping up in his final postseason, scoring three of his five career touchdowns over the last two games.

In the Grizzlies’ 52-22 quarterfinal defeat of #11 South Dakota State, Deck broke free for a 93-yard punt return for a touchdown early in the third quarter. That return is now the longest punt return touchdown in NCAA FCS Playoff history, surpassing the record set by Richmond’s Dejon Brissett in 2016 of 92 yards. It was also the first punt return for the Griz this season, with the last coming from Junior Bergen in the 2024 playoffs against Tennessee State, according to the university.

Glacier High School alum #49 Isaac Keim has also seen action for the Griz this season, appearing in all but one of Montana’s games this season.

Offensive lineman Dillon Botner #60 of the Montana Grizzlies warms up before the game against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. Photo by Montana Athletics | Tommy Martino

Those in Whitefish in search of some hometown representation can look to the steady presence of Griz starting center #60 Dillon Botner, who on Thursday was named to the 2025 Associated Press FCS Honorable Mention All-America Team.

“You don’t always get the chance to right your wrongs, so we’re pretty excited to be able to go do that,” Botner said about the Cats in Monday’s press conference. “The offense has found its footing. We’re finally firing on all cylinders and we hope to keep it rolling.”

Botner earlier this month was selected from 13 finalists as the 2025 Doris Robinson FCS Scholar-Athlete of the Year, an award that honors student-athletes who exemplify excellence on the field, in the classroom and across the community.

In his five years with the Griz, Botner has earned Bachelor of Science degrees in biochemistry (health professions), biology (human biological sciences) and neuroscience (cellular and molecular), as well as a minor in physics. He has completed a graduate certificate in business entrepreneurship this semester. He graduated Magna Cum Laude in all three fields, maintaining a 3.70 GPA.

Botner has volunteered nearly 50 hours across campus and in the Missoula community, supporting youth development, health initiatives, civic programs, environmental conservation and campus life. He’s led the football program’s National Marrow Donor Program registry in addition to community efforts including Earth Day trail cleanups, Neighbors Helping Neighbors leaf raking, and the Missoula Food Bank Sack Lunch program.

“It was a shock,” Botner said on Monday when asked about the honor. “There’s some good players and some really good scholars in that pool. To be able to represent my university and these coaches and these players means a lot to me.”

How to Watch

TV/Streaming: ABC (streaming on WatchESPN)

Location: Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, MT

Live stats: Click or tap here

Flathead Valley Players

University of Montana

#2 Drew Deck, R-Sr., Glacier HS

#7 Kash Goicoechea, R-Fr., Glacier HS

#12 Gage Sliter, R-So., Glacier HS

#18 Cody Schweikert, R-Fr., Columbia Falls HS

#30 Tommy Running Rabbit, R-Fr., Browning HS

#39 Fynn Ridgeway, R-So., Whitefish HS

#49 Isaac Keim, R-Fr., Glacier HS

#60 Dillon Botner, Gr., Whitefish HS

#85 Bridger Smith, Fr., Glacier HS

Montana State University

#75 Ben Winters, Fr., Glacier HS

