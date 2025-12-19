Montana Must Stand United Against Fentanyl Trafficking

Last week’s major drug seizure in St. Regis should command the attention of every Montanan. More than 28 pounds of illegal drugs — including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine — were intercepted on one of Montana’s highways. The operation resulted in 51 arrests, including 41 individuals believed to be in the country illegally. It was a stark reminder that Montana is a target of drug trafficking cartels, and that fentanyl in particular poses an immediate and deadly threat to communities across the state.

This operation reflects the dedication and coordination of local, state, and federal law enforcement. Their work stopped lethal drugs before they could reach Montana neighborhoods, schools, and workplaces. That outcome requires strong enforcement, collaboration across jurisdictions, and laws that give officers and prosecutors the tools to act decisively.

In 2023, I sponsored House Bill 791 to crack down on fentanyl traffickers with mandatory jail time. HB 791 was crafted in close collaboration with Attorney General Austin Knudsen and his team, who provided critical expertise and support throughout the process. As the Attorney General warned that year, “We’re on pace to far surpass last year’s record-shattering number of fentanyl seizures … this poison is making its way across the southern border and into Montana where it’s killing men, women, and children.” HB 791 passed both chambers with overwhelming support and was signed into law by Governor Gianforte.

In 2025, lawmakers again acted to protect children from the dangers of drug exposure. That effort included HB 289, which I sponsored, focused on a minor’s exposure to cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, as well as Senator Greg Hertz’s SB 261, which extended protections to all scheduled drugs. The Legislature ultimately adopted the broader approach, strengthening safeguards for Montana children.

Alongside Senator Hertz, Senator Tom McGillivray, Pro Tem Katie Zolnikov, and Representative Denise Baum have each carried important legislation aimed at combating drug trafficking and strengthening Montana’s criminal justice response. Montana’s efforts are reinforced at the federal level. U.S. Senator Daines’ HALT Fentanyl Act, recently passed by the U.S. Senate, strengthens enforcement by permanently classifying fentanyl-related substances and targeting traffickers before deadly drugs reach local communities.

The St. Regis seizure proves that strong laws, when paired with effective enforcement, can save lives. Montana must remain united in supporting law enforcement, holding traffickers accountable, and keeping deadly drugs out of our communities

Rep. Courtenay Sprunger

R-Kalispell