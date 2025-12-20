Flathead County School Districts, On Average, Top Statewide MAST Test Results

As schools’ results from the first year with the newly minted Montana Aligned to Standards Through-Year Assessment (MAST) in place roll in, a majority of Flathead County’s school districts met or exceeded statewide proficiency rates in English language arts, while just over half of the county’s public districts did the same in math for the 2024-2025 school year.

MAST exams fully replaced the state’s previous assessment system, Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium, just last year.

The MAST program tests students in bite-sized chunks throughout the school year, rather than offering one single testing period. Montana is one of the first states to adopt the system of testing, though other states have looked to follow suit.

Statewide, 43.1% of Montana’s third through eighth grade students tested at or above proficiency in MAST’s ELA portion. In math, 36.9% of third through eighth graders were at or above proficient.

Across Flathead County, 50.4% of students tested at or above proficient in ELA, and 42.5% did so in math.

Administrators cautioned against using the results as a lone measuring stick for districts’ success, however.

“In my conversations with school administrators across Montana, there is broad agreement that a new assessment and its reliability has not yet been fully established,” Rob Watson, the director of School Administrators of Montana, wrote in an email to the Beacon. “While we hope the results will help inform instruction and identify areas for support, it would be premature to make broad or high-stakes decisions based on a single year of data.”

In Flathead County, 14 of 19 districts saw higher proficiency rates in ELA than the statewide results. One county district, Pleasant Valley, did not have results available through the state’s Office of Public Instruction.

The Whitefish School District and Deer Park School had the highest proficiency rates in the county, with 62.31% and 61.87% of their students testing at or above proficient in reading and writing, respectively.

“We’re thrilled with our scores, and we attribute our success to our outstanding staff,” said Lisa Bloom, the curriculum director at Whitefish Schools. “They are really invested in our students, and our students are really invested in their own learning, I think. So, we feel really proud of the scores that we were able to obtain with the MAST tests in general I’d say.”

Whitefish Schools also topped the county for math proficiency rates. Bloom credited part of the district’s success to teachers’ professional learning communities. Those communities consist of weekly hour-long sessions where teachers meet with colleagues and discuss trends, best practices and more.

A slew of other local districts — Bigfork, Cayuse Prairie, Fair-Mont-Egan, Kalispell, Olney-Bissell, Somers, West Glacier and West Valley — had 50% or more of their students test at or above proficient.

Four Flathead County districts fell below the statewide proficiency rate: Columbia Falls (41.41%), Evergreen (30.58%), Helena Flats (39.38%) and Marion (31.19%).

Cory Dziowgo, the superintendent at Columbia Falls Schools, said the district is treating the test like a baseline.

“It’s hard to put a lot of stake in the data when it’s so new,” said Ted Miller, the principal at Columbia Falls Junior High.

Miller said when assessed grade level by grade level, some grades saw better scores than others. But taken as a whole, Dziowgo said there were areas where the district was excited to see it was doing well. Conversely, there were also areas where it could improve. He said that assessment rings true for his district, and for students across the state.

On the math portion of the test, Flathead County’s districts saw more mixed results. Only 10 of the county’s 19 public districts exceeded statewide proficiency levels. Again, Pleasant Valley’s results were not available on the Office of Public Instruction’s website.

Of the 10 districts above statewide proficiency levels, four saw more than 50% of their students at or above proficiency: Cayuse Prairie, Deer Park, Fair-Mont-Egan and Whitefish.

Amy Piazzola, the Cayuse Prairie superintendent, attributed the high scores to her staff. Through internal testing, Piazzola’s staff identifies areas where students might need extra help to reach a learning standard. They then provide tailored interventions to get students that help. Much of that comes through para-educators, Piazzola said.

Tina Blair, who took over as Fair-Mont-Egan’s top administrator this school year, attributed her district’s high test scores in math and ELA to a combination of experience with the MAST tests and a literacy grant the district earned. Her district was part of MAST’s pilot — which began in 2022, years before the test was fully implemented — and said the familiarity with the testing system likely helped her district achieve high scores.