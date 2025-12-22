Blacktail Mountain to Open Christmas Eve

Chairlifts will start spinning on Wednesday, Dec. 24 at Blacktail Mountain Ski Area for the 2025-2026 season with limited terrain and hours, according to a press release.

Operating hours on Christmas Eve will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a late start of 11 a.m. on Christmas Day until 4 p.m. During the remainder of the holiday schedule through Sunday, Jan. 4, lifts will spin from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Blacktail’s regular operating hours are from Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Olympic and Thunderhead chairs are scheduled to run on opening day while the magic carpet, Crystal chair and additional terrain will operate as conditions permit.

Last week’s destructive windstorm delayed the ski area’s opening timeline, according to mountain managers, which caused a multi-day power outage at Blacktail.

Roughly 500 Flathead Electric Cooperative members remained without power on Dec. 22, as of Monday morning.

A snow maker on Blacktail Mountain on Jan. 5, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

“It’s always an exciting moment when we get to announce opening day, but this season that excitement comes with a deep appreciation for the hard work behind the scenes,” Blacktail Mountain General Manager Jessi Wood said. “Last week’s massive windstorm brought some real challenges and delayed our timeline, and we’re incredibly grateful to finally have power restored today. Thanks to the dedication of our team and service professionals in the community, the mountain is ready, and we’re looking forward to welcoming skiers and riders back to the slopes.”

Ticket prices are $75 for adults with a $10 discount when purchased online and in advance.

