Bozeman Man Killed in Vehicle Crash Near Somers

A 34-year-old Bozeman man died early Saturday morning after the pickup truck he was a passenger in drove down an embankment and struck several trees in Somers, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

The driver of a Chevy Silverado at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 20 was heading northbound on Buffalo Trail near Running Bison Lane when the vehicle veered off the road on a left-hand curve, exiting to the right and overturning onto the passenger side down an embankment. The front and rear right side of the pickup truck struck several trees, causing it to rotate clockwise as it struck a standing tree on the passenger side before coming to a rest on its tires.

Authorities estimate several hours passed before the accident was reported. The passenger was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver fled the scene, and their identity is unknown at this time, according to MHP.

Drugs, alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the incident.

