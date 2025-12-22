Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $900,000

Where: 424 Somers Ave.

Price: $895,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,922

Located just five blocks from downtown, this updated home features a two-car garage, custom kitchen cabinetry, granite counters, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. The home is fully furnished and includes refreshed bathrooms. It’s right in the mix of everything Whitefish has to offer. HomeSmart Realty Partners

MLS Number: 30058324

Where: 346 Lynnewood Dr.

Price: $912,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,800

This beautifully maintained home is tucked in a quiet wooded subdivision. The well-appointed kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counters, tile backsplash, and soft-close cabinetry. The landscaped lot includes a pergola, fire pit, garden area, and space to add a shop. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30058456

Whitefish

Where: 1040 Seventh St. W.

Price: $899,000

What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,365

Enjoy incredible views of Whitefish Mountain Resort from this five-bedroom, four-bath home spanning nearly 2,400 square feet. The home sits on almost a half-acre near the Whitefish Lake Golf Course and Whitefish Lake State Park. The Agency

MLS Number: 30041664

Lakeside

Where: 316 Spurwing Lp.

Price: $899,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,310

This new custom home near Flathead Lake features a gorgeous kitchen with a large island, quartz counters, gas range and pantry. It has custom light fixtures, vaulted ceilings, alder doors and a game room. Outside is a landscaped yard with underground sprinklers and a large covered patio. Premiere Real Estate Professionals

MLS Number: 30046671

