Dec. 20: Belligerent Grandmothers

Tuesday, Dec. 16
8:31 p.m. A driver involved in a vehicle accident suggested they “pull $400 from an ATM” and “call it good” instead of involving law enforcement.
9:24 p.m. Someone who thought they scored some ground drugs wound up with burnt tin foil.
Wednesday, Dec. 17
9:10 a.m. A semitruck was sideways.
10:29 p.m. A homeowner was having “issues with rabbits.”
2:45 p.m. A traffic light was swaying in the wind.
6:31 p.m. A windstorm victim was tired of not having electricity.
Thursday, Dec. 18
12:39 p.m. A Kia Sorento went missing in the Costco parking lot.
5:31 p.m. A caller had a hunch that two minors were “up to no good” in the laundry room.
Saturday, Dec. 20
8:56 p.m. A grandmother was “belligerent” about her neighbor’s wolf dog who was an alleged rabbit murderer.
2:28 p.m. The neighbor cat meows all night long.
3:41 p.m. The driver of a black Chevy Silverado was enjoying some Twisted Teas with his passengers.
Sunday, Dec. 21
10:57 a.m. A black and white Chihuahua was trying to break into some cars.
1:50 p.m. “Mr. Freeloader” kept walking into a trap that was meant for a different cat.
2:02 p.m. A pug wanted to help pound some nails at a construction site.
Monday, Dec. 22
9:43 a.m. People were believed to be prostituting.
5:36 p.m. A thief stole $250 in cash but not before clogging the toilet with “a massive amount of toilet paper.”
9:57 p.m. The driver of a red Volkswagen Jetta was threatening a pedestrian with a sledgehammer.