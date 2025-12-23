Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Dec. 20: Belligerent Grandmothers

Tuesday, Dec. 16

8:31 p.m. A driver involved in a vehicle accident suggested they “pull $400 from an ATM” and “call it good” instead of involving law enforcement.

9:24 p.m. Someone who thought they scored some ground drugs wound up with burnt tin foil.

Wednesday, Dec. 17

9:10 a.m. A semitruck was sideways.

10:29 p.m. A homeowner was having “issues with rabbits.”

2:45 p.m. A traffic light was swaying in the wind.

6:31 p.m. A windstorm victim was tired of not having electricity.

Thursday, Dec. 18

12:39 p.m. A Kia Sorento went missing in the Costco parking lot.

5:31 p.m. A caller had a hunch that two minors were “up to no good” in the laundry room.

Saturday, Dec. 20

8:56 p.m. A grandmother was “belligerent” about her neighbor’s wolf dog who was an alleged rabbit murderer.

2:28 p.m. The neighbor cat meows all night long.

3:41 p.m. The driver of a black Chevy Silverado was enjoying some Twisted Teas with his passengers.

Sunday, Dec. 21

10:57 a.m. A black and white Chihuahua was trying to break into some cars.

1:50 p.m. “Mr. Freeloader” kept walking into a trap that was meant for a different cat.

2:02 p.m. A pug wanted to help pound some nails at a construction site.

Monday, Dec. 22

9:43 a.m. People were believed to be prostituting.

5:36 p.m. A thief stole $250 in cash but not before clogging the toilet with “a massive amount of toilet paper.”

9:57 p.m. The driver of a red Volkswagen Jetta was threatening a pedestrian with a sledgehammer.

