Don Lemon Talks Life After CNN In 1 on 1 Interview With Maury (Since Starting His Own Network)

From his CNN exit to feeling fully liberated in today’s media landscape, ‪@TheDonLemonShow‬ gets real with Maury in a must-watch conversation Lemon Heads won’t want to miss. Don flashes back to the ’80s, sneaking onto the A Current Affair set just to watch Maury host, long before they’d meet as peers. And just when you think the conversation’s over, Don ups the ante, challenging Maury to a game of spades!

Maury Povich is a legendary journalist and cultural icon whose unfiltered authenticity and deep curiosity drive every conversation he has, both on and off the air.

Maury has always understood that the best content is rooted in compelling, personal storytelling, and that’s what he’s set out to do on Season 2 of On Par with Maury Povich.

