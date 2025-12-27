The Mid-Century Mom-and-Pop Ski Areas of the Flathead Valley

Harold Termaat was standing on the hill above his 40-acre farm in Creston with his friend and neighbor in the early 1950s, decades before the landscape became dotted with subdivisions and ranchettes. As they gazed through the trees down to the fertile land with its crops and cattle, his friend surprised him with the comment, “This would make a great ski hill.”

Even though he was talking to a farmer (who had never skied) about prime farmland, a seed was planted. Someone who loved to grow things, Termaat started to formulate a way to create a little ski course that could provide an affordable activity for local families, during a season that was a relatively slow time for the farmer.

After a visit to Sun Valley, Idaho to see what a ski area might look like, Termaat returned home and started clearing trees. It soon became a family affair, with his three daughters picking hundreds of rocks off the slope. He built a snack shop and a ski shop that was managed by his wife, Florence. Then he hauled his two tractors out to provide power for a pair of rope tows that cut down the middle of two ski runs: one a steeper slope and the other a shorter beginner hill. Harold took the tires off the rims and rigged a pulley system to transport skiers up the two hills. A safety rope at the end of the tow would disengage the tractor motor and cut the power if a skier didn’t let go at the top. Termaat hung lights to expand ski hours, as well as add an extra dimension of excitement and romance with the advent of night skiing.

They opened for business in the winter of 1953-54, offering $0.50 tickets (or $1.50 for a package that included rental equipment provided through the on-site ski shop). When snow conditions allowed, Termaat’s Ski Course was open seven days a week and some evenings.

Ski gear from Termaat’s Ski Course in the 1960s included leather lace-boots, cable bindings and metal-edged skis.

They operated for over a decade, providing a lot of ski miles, hours and memories for local kids and their families.

Meanwhile, two more little ski areas popped up in the Flathead Valley — Silver Buckle Ski Ranch, south of Kalispell, and Frenchy’s Little Mountain at the intersection of Montana Highway 93 and Montana Highway 40 near Whitefish.

A Whitefish Pilot article published on May 17, 1962, announced the debut of the Little Mountain ski area, with founder Lawrence “Frenchy” DeVall saying, “I have no idea in competing with the Big Mountain. I’m primarily interested in kids and beginning adults who are a little afraid of the big hill. I hope they will eventually become good enough skiers to graduate to the Big Mountain, and then I’ll teach the next crop of kids and beginners.”

With humble beginnings of its own, Big Mountain’s winter sports history began in the 1920s and 1930s, when ski pioneers formed the Hellroaring Ski Club and used their own power to climb to the summit (or close to it) on wooden plank skis. This was followed by the addition of a rope tow powered by a car engine in 1940. But the gap between the burgeoning crop of mid-century community ski areas and Big Mountain (whose name changed to Whitefish Mountain Resort in 2007) widened as Big Mountain evolved, growing in size and popularity. In 1947, as post-war efforts to establish Big Mountain as a regional destination got underway, its founders opened a T-bar with $2 tickets. The 1960s were marked by the addition of two chair lifts that took skiers more quickly and comfortably to the tops of higher and longer ski runs. These additions, along with road improvements, lifted Big Mountain into the ranks of a professional ski resort, a goal not attainable (or really even desired) by the smaller ski hills in the Flathead Valley.

The small community ski courses served the purpose of offering a local, affordable launchpad for beginner skiers before tackling Big Mountain. For many, the small ski areas provided a foundation for skiing at a competitive level, while they allowed others to forge a lifetime love affair with the sport.

Randy Heim grew up a few miles away from Termaat’s Ski Course in Creston. In the summer, he helped a family friend, Harold, with haying and other small jobs. In the winter, he and his friends sought camaraderie and skiing at Termaat’s, where he recalls nearly 100 kids traversing the slopes on Sundays.

His parents bought him his first skis at Termaat’s ski shop, a pair of flimsy wood skis with metal edges that were popular at that time.

“I broke a few,” Heim recalled, admitting he was fortunate not to have broken any bones.

He remembers the “dope slope,” an easy run down front side that was also known as the bunny hill, but Heim favored the back slope, which wasn’t very long but cut straight down at a steeper pitch. He and his friends built jumps and raced downhill, which helped local kids cut their teeth before they graduated to Big Mountain.

Heim remembers skiing Big Mountain for the first time, his mom shuttling he and his friends up the hill and waiting for them at the day lodge while they skied.

An old cabin at the Silver Buckle Ski Course leans into time, decades after its heyday in the 1960s.

“It was the big stuff, a real ski hill,” he said.

Heim became an accomplished skier and raced on the Kalispell High School ski team, and later became a ski instructor at the University of Montana in Missoula.

“Until Uncle Sam grabbed me,” he said, referring to the draft. He eventually ended up back in Kalispell, where he served as president of the ski club, raced on the men’s league and skied with his own kids.

Mick Hagestad grew up in Kalispell and started skiing at Termaat’s when he was 7 years old. He had asked for a pair of skis for Christmas and became very excited when a long, skinny box appeared under the tree. He asked his dad, “Are those skis?” His dad told him, “No, those are curtain rods for your mother.” Christmas came and as packages were being passed around, Mick grabbed the long box and started to bring it to his mom before his dad stopped him, telling him that it was actually for him – a pair of skis.

Shortly after, he strapped on his skis and went straight down the hill at the Silver Buckle. “That’s how you learned,” Hagestad said.