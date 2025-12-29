A Birthday Present for Montana We Can All Give

November 8 was Montana’s 136 statehood birthday! Most Montanans felt little to celebrate. Lack of affordable housing, healthcare, food, and opportunity.



Mostly, lack of representation by our congressional delegation. Four men lacking Montana values. They say anything to get elected, deny their voting record, lie about their legislative actions and votes on legislation and sponsoring bills that benefit Montana. Whether you are a Democrat, a Republican or Libertarian or Independent, we can all agree that Montana deserves better from Daines, Downing, Zinke and Sheehy.



What we do have is a Montana Constitution that is the envy of citizens in the other 49 states! I encourage you to obtain your free copy from the Montana Secretary of State office. And, take time to read it, at least take a minute to read the glorious preamble. In 1972, some very wise citizens worked in a bipartisan effort to create a constitution specifically for Montana



Enshrined in our Montana Constitution is the right to clean air and water, the right to privacy, under Article 1, and the right to transparency in government under Article 9.



There’s now a birthday present for Montana being considered by the Montana Supreme Court, to become a Ballot Initiative in 2026. The Montana Plan: The Transparent Election Initiative (TEI). If we Montanans gather enough signatures to get it on the ballot and then enough votes to pass. TEI would remove the power of any Montana corporation from donating to political campaigns. No more dark money! We Montanans will have the transparency to know who’s supporting each candidate.



As a Montanan, for Montana’s 137th birthday. Learn more about the Montana Plan, TEI at transparentelection.org.



Montana’s history in the 20th century of “Copper Kings” political corruption may end in the 21st century!



Dulaney Collins

Bozeman