Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $650,000

Whitefish
Where: 277 Hare Tr.
Price: $649,000
What: Two-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,886
This well-maintained and thoughtfully updated home has a fully finished daylight basement with its own entrance. The main level opens to a large deck overlooking a gently sloping yard and wooded backdrop. Located just steps from a 500-acre public trail system and minutes from downtown. Kelly Right Real Estate of Montana
MLS Number: 30062261
Lakeside
Where: 286 Lakeview Dr.
Price: $665,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,458
This newer single-level home is situated in a peaceful setting on a .45-acre corner lot with sweeping views of Flathead Lake. It includes a two-car attached garage, open-concept layout, and quality finishes throughout. It’s a perfect blend of comfort and convenience in a beautiful location. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30055863
Kalispell
Where: 826 11th St. E.
Price: $638,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,400
This beautifully relocated and fully updated home features quartz counters, fresh cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Its rustic character and modern comfort blend seamlessly with log walls, exposed beam ceilings, and a stunning new kitchen. Enjoy easy access to Thompson Park and downtown Kalispell. Performance Real Estate
MLS Number: 30058379
Bigfork
Where: 73 Golf Terrace
Price: $637,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,940
This elegant residence on Eagle Bend Golf Course offers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and scenic beauty. It features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and expansive windows. Outside you can enjoy every season from the patio overlooking the golf course. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty
MLS Number: 30057491
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].