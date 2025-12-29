Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $650,000

Whitefish

Where: 277 Hare Tr.

Price: $649,000

What: Two-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,886

This well-maintained and thoughtfully updated home has a fully finished daylight basement with its own entrance. The main level opens to a large deck overlooking a gently sloping yard and wooded backdrop. Located just steps from a 500-acre public trail system and minutes from downtown. Kelly Right Real Estate of Montana

MLS Number: 30062261

Lakeside

Where: 286 Lakeview Dr.

Price: $665,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,458

This newer single-level home is situated in a peaceful setting on a .45-acre corner lot with sweeping views of Flathead Lake. It includes a two-car attached garage, open-concept layout, and quality finishes throughout. It’s a perfect blend of comfort and convenience in a beautiful location. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30055863

Kalispell

Where: 826 11th St. E.

Price: $638,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,400

This beautifully relocated and fully updated home features quartz counters, fresh cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Its rustic character and modern comfort blend seamlessly with log walls, exposed beam ceilings, and a stunning new kitchen. Enjoy easy access to Thompson Park and downtown Kalispell. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30058379

Bigfork

Where: 73 Golf Terrace

Price: $637,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,940

This elegant residence on Eagle Bend Golf Course offers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and scenic beauty. It features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and expansive windows. Outside you can enjoy every season from the patio overlooking the golf course. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30057491

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].