Flathead County Man Charged with Attempted Deliberate Homicide in Christmas Eve Road Rage Shooting

A 24-year-old Flathead County man has been charged with a felony count of attempted deliberate homicide and a second felony count of criminal endangerment after an alleged Christmas Eve road rage shooting on Columbia Falls Stage Road that left the other driver with a head injury.

Mitchell Alexander Kleinman was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Dec. 24, where he remains in custody on a $500,000 bond. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15, 2026 at 9 a.m.

According to charging documents filed on Dec. 26 by Deputy Flathead County Attorney Amy Kenison, dispatchers received a call at 2:16 p.m. on Dec. 24 from a man later identified as Jesse Lamberson, who was pulled over near Sullivan Cross Road and explained he had just been shot in the head by someone driving a blue Mercedes-Benz, which was last seen in a nearby driveway.

When Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, Lamberson’s black Toyota Tundra was parked in front of a residence on Columbia Falls Stage Road where he was sitting in the driver’s seat with his 8-year-old child — who was unharmed — in the backseat.

Lamberson told authorities he was driving northbound on Columbia Falls Stage Road when another vehicle in front of him slowed to turn, at which point the Mercedes drove around him and the turning vehicle, records state.

After passing, the driver of the Mercedes, who was later identified as Kleinman, then pulled in front of Lamberson before stopping and exiting his vehicle to check his mail.

Lamberson then pulled over to confront Kleinman about what his issue was when Kleinman allegedly took out a pistol and began shooting at Lamberson’s vehicle, according to documents.

Neighbors on Columbia Falls Stage Road reportedly heard a few gun shots and saw Lamberson pull up their driveway where he informed them he had been shot.

On the scene, Lamberson told authorities he couldn’t hear from his right ear, which deputies noticed was bleeding from a bullet wound.

Law enforcement also observed the front window of Lamberson’s Tundra was shattered with a bullet hole in the outside mirror, another in the passenger front headrest and additional bullet holes in the topper. There were 10 bullet holes in the rear passenger door and window where the 8-year-old was crying and sitting in a booster seat in the backseat of the passenger side. Lamberson was transported to Logan Health for treatment.