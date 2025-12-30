Glacier National Park Surpasses 3.1M Visitors Through November

Glacier National Park ushered 3,115,195 people through its entrances in the 11-month period through November, according to new visitation data, representing a 2.4% dip compared to the same time period last year, when the park topped the 3.2-million mark (3,211,813) for only the second time.

Park officials clocked 27,967 visitors last month, signaling an increase of 26% compared to November 2024 but falling short of last year’s year-to-date mark of 3,191,836 through November. By the time year-end visitation figures were complete for 2024, the park had surpassed the 3.2-million mark (3,211,813) for only the second time in Glacier’s 115-year history, representing a 9.4% increase over 2023 (2,936,260).

Although Glacier is unlikely to clear that high mark this year, the relatively robust volume of visitors in 2025 is further confirmation that topping 3 million visitors is the new normal.

The release of visitor-tracking data was delayed this year due to the effects of the government shutdown, which spanned 43 days and included all of October. Although Glacier Park remained open during the shutdown, its staff was furloughed and services retrenched, which likely impacted visitation. The 127,537 visitors to Glacier in October represented a nearly 23% drop compared to the same month last year, when 165,018 people visited the park.

Over the past two decades, annual visitation at Glacier National Park has increased from approximately 1.5 million to over 3 million visitors, most of them concentrated along the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor and other front-country destinations during the peak season of June through September, creating severe congestion at the park’s most popular entrances.

The park’s management team has been working to distribute motorists more evenly across Glacier’s entry points to ease congestion during the height of summer, a goal they’ve accomplished with varying degrees of success by launching a vehicle reservation requirement. The evolving pilot program completed its fifth consecutive season in 2025.

But even though administrators previously said they believe they’d homed in on “a sweet spot” after years of trial and error, and were on pace to complete a Visitor Use Management Plan in 2026 while finalizing the vehicle-reservation system’s final implementation in time for the 2027 visitor season, recent reports suggest they are considering shelving the program next summer.