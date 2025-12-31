Skip to content
Blaze Consumes Firewood Mill North of Kalispell

Fire crews from across Flathead County responded to the fire at Montana Timberline Firewood Co. in the Helena Flats area near Kalispell

By Beacon Staff
A excavator disperses the flaming remnants of a massive fire that consumed the Montana Timberline Firewood Company along Helena Flats Road on Dec. 30, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A large fire on Tuesday consumed the Montana Timberline Firewood Company along Helena Flats Road, where fire crews from across Flathead County worked through the night to knock down the blaze as it engulfed buildings and threatened nearby infrastructure.

A firefighter on a ladder truck sprays water on a fire that consumed the Montana Timberline Firewood Company along Helena Flats Road on Dec. 30, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The fire was first reported around 9 p.m. at the firewood processing mill located northeast of Kalispell.

Emergency personnel provided few details in the fire’s immediate aftermath.

Fire crews from around the Flathead Valley work to douse a massive fire that consumed the Montana Timberline Firewood Company along Helena Flats Road on Dec. 30, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A firefighter stands alongside what remains of the Montana Timberline Firewood Company along Helena Flats Road after it was consumed by a massive blaze on Dec. 30, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

