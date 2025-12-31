Blaze Consumes Firewood Mill North of Kalispell

Fire crews from across Flathead County responded to the fire at Montana Timberline Firewood Co. in the Helena Flats area near Kalispell
By Beacon Staff
A large fire on Tuesday consumed the Montana Timberline Firewood Company along Helena Flats Road, where fire crews from across Flathead County worked through the night to knock down the blaze as it engulfed buildings and threatened nearby infrastructure.
The fire was first reported around 9 p.m. at the firewood processing mill located northeast of Kalispell.
Emergency personnel provided few details in the fire’s immediate aftermath.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
