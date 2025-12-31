Two Dead After Vehicle Struck by Train in Browning

A 43-year-old man and his 7-year-old son died when their vehicle was struck by an Amtrak train on Spotted Robe Trail west of Browning Dec. 30 at 1 p.m., according to a Glacier County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The driver of the vehicle, Joseph Fisher, and his son, Grayson RunningCrane, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene following the collision, including the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Browning Fire and EMS, Montana Highway Patrol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and BNSF Railway Police.

RunningCrane was a second-grade student at Browning Elementary School, according to a Browning Public Schools social media post.

The investigation is being led by the FBI in coordination with responding agencies.

