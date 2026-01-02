Concerns About Columbia Falls’ Growth

A recent full-page advertisement argued for protecting Whitefish from becoming “Aspen 2.0.” This brings up a significant question for Columbia Falls: Are we at risk of becoming “Aspen 3.0” ourselves?

Recent reports in local newspapers have drawn attention to the city’s growth potentially surpassing the limits of our sewage processing system. Engineering studies are underway to determine precisely how many households our current infrastructure can support. Despite these concerns, development continues at a rapid pace. For example, plans are moving forward for a rumored Hilton Hotel at the former Lazy Day Mobile Home Court. High-density subdivisions are also proposed or have been approved for the Aluminum Plant area and in neighborhoods near Meadow Lake, such as Tamarack Meadows and Garnier Heights.

The mayor has voiced worries that these engineering studies could hinder the city’s growth. However, I believe these concerns are misplaced. Instead of pushing for unchecked expansion, the City Council and Planning Department should focus on a more thoughtful and deliberate approach to development. Prioritizing intentional progress would better serve Columbia Falls than simply using sewer and water engineering studies as a justification for further growth.

The City Council should not focus solely on promoting growth at any cost. Their primary responsibility should be to protect our rural lifestyle and community values while accommodating necessary development. Responsible growth is achievable—growth that safeguards our natural resources and does not place excessive demands on our infrastructure, including sewer, water, aquifers, streams, roads, schools, and emergency services.

We should shift our priorities toward responsible growth, not growth for its own sake. By doing so, we can maintain the rural character and quality of life that make Columbia Falls special. Let’s avoid repeating the path of Whitefish and prevent our community from becoming Aspen 3.0.

Paul Kruger

Columbia Falls