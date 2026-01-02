Dec. 23: ‘Utilizing’ Marijuana

Tuesday, Dec. 23

2:31 p.m. There was a grand theft helicopter.

8:57 p.m. The mother of a 13-year-old who has been “utilizing” marijuana confiscated “the device” and informed police she is building a paper trail against her son.

Wednesday, Dec. 24

1:27 a.m. A guy admitted to breaking “this and this and this.”

Thursday, Dec. 25

9:07 p.m. A Christmas argument ended with a mother and daughter agreeing to “give each other space.”

Saturday, Dec. 27

1:12 a.m. Kids dressed in black were “fist fighting.”

6:55 p.m. A “hostile” Alcoholics Anonymous meeting participant was not adhering to the Twelve Steps.

6:01 p.m. Dirt bikers were getting rowdy on the sledding hill.

9:25 p.m. A patron was 86ed from the Eagles for refusing to tip the bartenders.

9:45 p.m. The occupants of a “super shady” truck were just talking.

Sunday, Dec. 28

12:28 p.m. Two guys who were boxing in the park were told midnight was an odd time to be participating in such activities.

4:03 p.m. Someone got “bad vibes” from a puppy salesperson near the Dollar Tree.

10:42 p.m. An “emotional” guy who had been day drinking was on his way to Columbia Falls in a lifted white Dodge truck to go find his friends.

Monday, Dec. 29

1:33 p.m. A caller whose name “doesn’t matter” thanked law enforcement for “listening to him complain” about the transients along the bike path.

9:52 p.m. Someone had “classified” information for law enforcement.