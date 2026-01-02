Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Dec. 23: ‘Utilizing’ Marijuana

By

Tuesday, Dec. 23

2:31 p.m. There was a grand theft helicopter.

8:57 p.m. The mother of a 13-year-old who has been “utilizing” marijuana confiscated “the device” and informed police she is building a paper trail against her son.

Wednesday, Dec. 24

1:27 a.m. A guy admitted to breaking “this and this and this.”

Thursday, Dec. 25

9:07 p.m. A Christmas argument ended with a mother and daughter agreeing to “give each other space.”

Saturday, Dec. 27

1:12 a.m. Kids dressed in black were “fist fighting.”

6:55 p.m. A “hostile” Alcoholics Anonymous meeting participant was not adhering to the Twelve Steps.

6:01 p.m. Dirt bikers were getting rowdy on the sledding hill.

9:25 p.m. A patron was 86ed from the Eagles for refusing to tip the bartenders.

9:45 p.m. The occupants of a “super shady” truck were just talking.

Sunday, Dec. 28

12:28 p.m. Two guys who were boxing in the park were told midnight was an odd time to be participating in such activities.

4:03 p.m. Someone got “bad vibes” from a puppy salesperson near the Dollar Tree.

10:42 p.m. An “emotional” guy who had been day drinking was on his way to Columbia Falls in a lifted white Dodge truck to go find his friends.

Monday, Dec. 29

1:33 p.m. A caller whose name “doesn’t matter” thanked law enforcement for “listening to him complain” about the transients along the bike path.

9:52 p.m. Someone had “classified” information for law enforcement.

See All Police Blotter

Montana needs independent journalism.

The Flathead Beacon will always be free, but quality community journalism is expensive to produce. Your support makes our reporting possible. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift to help sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. By joining the Editor’s Club and signing up for a recurring contribution, you will receive a custom-designed Glacier National Park print, as well as other exciting perks.

Click here to read about the impact the Beacon has on the community.

Support Our Work