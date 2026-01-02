Victim in Critical Condition Following Massive Structure Fire in Evergreen

A Dec. 30 structure fire north of Kalispell that engulfed the 30,000-square-foot Montana Timberline Firewood Company facility has left an employee in critical condition with severe burns, according to an Evergreen Fire District press release.

Aaron Walker, who was living on the property in an RV, was transported to Logan Health and later transferred to a burn center in Salt Lake City on New Year’s Eve.

As of Jan. 1, Walker sustained significant lung damage in addition to body burns and remains unconscious, according to a GoFundMe page.

Evergreen fire on Dec. 30 was dispatched at approximately 9:12 p.m. to a reported commercial structure fire located at 1960 Helena Flats Road. En route to the scene, heavy smoke and flames were observed several miles away, upgrading the incident to a second alarm. At that time, the burn injury victim was also reported.

ALERT air ambulance helicopter and Three Rivers Ambulance responded to the scene, according to the press release.

Upon arrival, responders observed heavy fire throughout the commercial building that contained cut and stacked firewood along with heavy equipment. Defensive operations were initiated to protect the adjacent equipment and structures as water tenders from multiple departments were requested due to the lack of water supply on site.

The fire was contained to the building at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 31 and adjacent structures were protected.

Approximately 16 local fire departments and agencies assisted, including the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the Flathead County Road Department, the Montana Department of Transportation, Flathead Electric Cooperative and Braveheart Champlain Ministry.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A excavator disperses the flaming remnants of a massive fire that consumed the Montana Timberline Firewood Company along Helena Flats Road on Dec. 30, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A firefighter stands alongside what remains of the Montana Timberline Firewood Company along Helena Flats Road after it was consumed by a massive blaze on Dec. 30, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

