Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,300,000

Kalispell

Where: 1550 Rolling Ridge Lp.

Price: $1,275,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 4,606

This beautiful home features a spacious primary suite, an open kitchen, granite counters, and large living and dining area. Downstairs is an office, craft space, and an exercise room with its own sauna. The home is located in a peaceful setting and includes a 70-foot deck off the living area. Beckman’s Real Estate

MLS Number: 30060305

Kalispell

Where: 45 Glacier Circle

Price: $1,275,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,914

This extraordinary custom home has an open floor plan, a spacious great room, vaulted ceilings, and a striking rock fireplace. It features a chef-inspired kitchen with granite counters, marble backsplash, and six-burner gas range. The home has two private suites and a stamped concrete patio. Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties

MLS Number: 30055091

Bigfork

Where: 94 Golf Terrace

Price: $1,325,000

What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 4,683

Enjoy Swan Mountain views from this spacious and completely remodeled home in Eagle Bend. It features a beautiful chef’s kitchen with new appliances, a ton of cabinet space, and custom granite counters. Outside is four decks, professionally designed landscaping, a timed sprinkler system, and a three-car garage. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30046710

Lakeside

Where: 114 Timberlake Dr.

Price: $1,295,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,680

This new custom build is located in a quiet, well-established neighborhood just minutes from Flathead Lake. The thoughtfully designed home features an open-concept kitchen, dining, and living area with vaulted ceilings and large windows. Outside is a covered balcony, mature trees, rock walls and irrigation system. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30055928

