Juvenile Male Arrested Following Threats Against Flathead High School

The individual was charged with separate crimes identified during the investigation this weekend and authorities say there is no indication of an ongoing threat

By Maggie Dresser
Flathead High School on Oct. 3, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Following threats made against Flathead High School, the Kalispell Police Department (KPD) this weekend arrested a juvenile male following an investigation that connected him to additional criminal activity, according to a KPD press release.

KPD worked closely with Kalispell Public School District 5 and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office to identify the individual and collect evidence.

The juvenile has been charged with separate crimes identified during the investigation, which remains ongoing.

No additional identifying information will be released due to the individual’s age, according to KPD.

There is no indication of an ongoing threat to Flathead High School, authorities said.

