Glacier Park Approves Concessioner to Continue Operating Historic Backcountry Chalets

The National Park Service has selected Belton Chalets, Inc. to continue providing backcountry lodging, food and beverage at two historic chalets in Glacier National Park, according to an agency news release Monday. The new contract was awarded on Jan. 1 and has a term of 10 years.

The federal agency in May released a prospectus for the award of a new concession contract for both Granite Park and Sperry chalets, two backcountry lodges that turned 110 years old last summer.

Belton Chalets also held the previous concession contract from Jan. 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2025. The public is not expected to experience any interruptions in services, according to agency officials.

“Belton Chalets, Inc. has provided park visitors with exceptional and unique services at Granite Park and Sperry chalets for years. We know that their passion for the chalets and their experience will serve the public and the park well,” Dave Roemer, superintendent of Glacier National Park, said in a prepared statement.

The Sperry and Granite Park chalets are the only surviving wilderness hotels in the park, offering overnight lodging opportunities during the summer months, and providing guests with an experience that remains almost unchanged since the park’s primitive beginnings.

The backcountry lodging operation at Granite Park Chalet consists of 12 private rustic style bunk rooms that have a total capacity of 40 people. The rooms accommodate two, four or six people. Most of the bunk rooms are located in a building called Granite Park Dormitory. A few rooms are located in another building that also serves as the location for dining, retail, and administration. There are no concessioner-provided food and beverage services at Granite Park. Guests and employees prepare their own meals in a common kitchen using food that has been packed in. Guests also must haul their own drinking and cooking water from a potable water source a quarter-mile hike from the chalet. The concessioner provides limited water for guest kitchen cleanup and washing dishes.

Under the contract, the Sperry Chalet is operated on an “American Plan” model, where lodging rates include three meals. The backcountry lodging operation at Sperry Chalet consists of 17 private rustic style rooms that each accommodate either two, three, four, or five people, with a total capacity of 53 people. All guest rooms are located within the Sperry Chalet Dormitory building. Guest rooms are without electricity, heat or water. The concessioner provides linens. All rooms share an external common restroom facility that provides pit toilets and handwashing. Restroom facilities are not exclusive to the concessioner and are also used by day hikers. There are no guest showers.

The new concession contract would still require the concessioner to provide overnight private lodging accommodations, as well as food and beverage service at Sperry, cooking facilities and environmental education and interpretative workshops for guests.

According to NPS, overnight reservations at Granite Park cost $265 for a two-person room, $475 for a four-person room and $685 for a six-person room. At Sperry, it costs $533 for a two-person room, $742 for a three-person room, $951 for a four-person room, and $1,160 for a five-person room.

Despite the costs, reservations go fast for the idyllic chalets that sit hidden away from civilization in the heart of the national park. In 2024, 2,697 guests stayed at Sperry, while 2,539 spent the night at Granite Park. Belton Chalets, Inc., has made about $1 million annually in gross receipts, according to the NPS, which exceeds the threshold laid out in the concession contract regulations.

According to NPS’ estimated revenue and expense projections for 2026, the backcountry operations could gross between $1,093,000 and $1,207,000.

Backcountry lodging rates for both chalets are initially determined by NPS. After those initial rates are established, lodging rates are adjusted annually using the Indexing Method and Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers, which the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics uses to measure the average change in goods and services.

Guests hiking into the chalets typically start their trip early in the morning to avoid mid-day temperatures in high elevation exposed areas. Granite Park Chalet (6,640 feet in elevation) can be accessed from three trailheads: Loop, Highline, and Swiftcurrent. The portion of the Going-to-the-Sun Road that accesses both the Loop and Highline trails does not typically open until mid to late June or early July. The Loop trail traditionally opens around mid-June. The Highline trail usually opens in early July. Parking at each the Loop, Highline, and Sperry trailheads is very limited. Neither the concessioner nor its guests are guaranteed overnight parking.

Reservations for Granite Park and Sperry chalets will become available later this month.

Sperry Chalet (6,560 feet in elevation) is accessed via the Gunsight Pass Trail from the Sperry trailhead near Lake McDonald Lodge. The Sperry trail typically opens in early July.

The utility systems at each Granite Park and Sperry Chalet consist of a wastewater system, a backcountry water system and toilet facilities that are all maintained by NPS. The estimated annual utility fee in 2026 is $158,014.

Concessions contracts are long-term contracts between NPS and a private business to provide visitor services that are necessary and appropriate in achieving the mission of the park, including providing for visitor enjoyment.

