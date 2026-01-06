Medication Must Be Central to Opioid Crisis Response

I appreciate the Flathead Beacon’s recent coverage highlighting the tragic rise in overdoses in Flathead County and the strain this crisis places on local families and emergency services. This issue affects us all, and community awareness is a crucial step toward addressing it.



However, as an addiction medicine physician who treats individuals with opioid use disorder (OUD) every day, I was struck by an important omission in the article — there was no mention of the evidence-based medications that have been repeatedly shown to save lives. Research clearly demonstrates that the most effective treatment for opioid use disorder is medication, specifically methadone, buprenorphine (often prescribed as Suboxone), and naltrexone. These medications significantly reduce the risk of overdose death and improve long-term patient outcomes compared with counseling or detox alone.



Medications for OUD work by stabilizing brain chemistry, reducing cravings and withdrawal, and allowing patients to engage in recovery and rebuild their lives. Methadone and buprenorphine are associated with substantial reductions in overdose and serious opioid-related health events, and they remain the foundation of safe, effective treatment. Yet despite their proven impact, far too many patients do not receive these therapies.



Counseling and psychosocial support are valuable components of treatment, but studies consistently show that counseling without medication is inferior in reducing overdose and promoting sustained recovery.



It is therefore essential that public discussions about the opioid crisis include access to medication-assisted treatment (MAT) — not as an optional add-on but as a central component of a comprehensive, lifesaving response.



Fortunately, these medication options are available in the Flathead Valley, and local primary care physicians, hospital emergency departments, and addiction specialists are increasingly trained to provide them. But community education must also evolve. We need stronger support for clinicians to prescribe MAT, broader public awareness of its effectiveness, and reduced stigma so individuals struggling with addiction seek care without shame.



If we truly want to reverse the rise in overdoses and save lives in our valley, we must commit to strategies that reflect the best available science — including the widespread use of methadone, buprenorphine/Suboxone, and naltrexone as first-line treatments for opioid use disorder.



Thank you for your attention to this critical public health issue.



Jason Schmidt, MD, is an addiction medicine physician. He lives in Whitefish.