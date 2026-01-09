Don’t Dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research

In December, the Trump administration announced its intent to dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). This federal agency has been responsible for gathering weather-related data used in weather prediction, for both short and long term forecasts. The Trump administration took this action because “climate change is a hoax” and the data gathered supports the opposite conclusion. However, NCAR’s research supports a wide range of real-world applications, including agricultural planning, drought and water management, wildfire behavior analysis, flood forecasting, aviation safety, and emergency preparedness. Pulling funding from this agency is directly contrary to the best interests of all Americans, and is especially egregious because it was done for political reasons. In addition, funding for NCARS rests with Congress, not the executive branch. Please contact your Congressmen and ask that funding be restored. For Montana farmers, and us all.

Walter Rowntree

Kalispell