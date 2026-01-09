Justina Valentine 2025 ‘Rap Up’ with Maury

Justina Valentine sits down with Maury to talk Season 2 of What’s Cookin’ Good Lookin’, her rise from music to TV, and her evolution on Wild ‘N Out; including her longtime friendship with Nick Cannon. They break down the grind behind her success, how she handles negativity in business, and she also sets the record straight on her dating life. The conversation might just end in a freestyle!

Maury Povich is a legendary journalist and cultural icon whose unfiltered authenticity and deep curiosity drive every conversation he has, both on and off the air.

Maury has always understood that the best content is rooted in compelling, personal storytelling, and that’s what he’s set out to do on Season 2 of On Par with Maury Povich.

