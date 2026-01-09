Kathy Griffin ‘Allegedly’ Interrogated & Talks Life On The PTSD List In 1-On-1 Interview With Maury

Cancellation. Comeback. No filter. ‪@officialkathygriffin‬ sits down with Maury to talk the no-fly list, Hollywood fallout, botox in an uber, getting thrown out of a Paris Hilton party and selfies with her plastic surgeon. Her special My Life on the PTSD List is out now on YouTube, with her newest comedy tour, ‘New Face, New Tour’, running through May.

Maury Povich is a legendary journalist and cultural icon whose unfiltered authenticity and deep curiosity drive every conversation he has, both on and off the air.

Maury has always understood that the best content is rooted in compelling, personal storytelling, and that’s what he’s set out to do on Season 2 of On Par with Maury Povich.

