As your healthcare professionals in Montana, we are deeply concerned about the recent changes to the childhood immunization schedule announced by the CDC on January 5. These changes, circumventing the review process that has guided immunization recommendations for decades, threaten public health and child safety.

The U.S. immunization schedule has traditionally relied on a careful, ongoing review of evidence and data by doctors and scientists. This process has ensured that newborns, infants, and children are protected from diseases they may encounter as they grow.

However, today’s decision—apparently based on a brief comparison to practices in other countries—undermines this rigorous, data-driven approach.

Federal officials have stated that the new guidance is modeled in part on Denmark’s immunization schedule. As a result, the CDC no longer recommends routine immunization against several diseases with serious impacts on American children, including hepatitis A and B, rotavirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), inﬂuenza, and meningococcal disease.

We strongly disagree with this decision.

These vaccines are recommended for good reason. Widespread immunization has dramatically reduced pediatric hospitalizations and severe health complications in the U.S. Removing universal vaccine recommendations puts this progress at risk and could lead to more children suffering from preventable diseases, such as meningitis, liver failure, and severe respiratory illnesses. It also weakens the community protection that keeps all Montanans safe.

The United States is not Denmark. Our population size, public health infrastructure, and disease risks differ signiﬁcantly. Denmark’s healthcare system is not directly comparable to ours, and there is no justiﬁcation for imposing another country’s immunization framework on American families without clear evidence that it better protects our children.

No parent is required to immunize his or her child. However, every parent deserves clear, accurate and science-backed information. Thoughtful recommendations from experts in children’s health makes a big difference to families, and the CDC’s arbitrary actions mean it is no longer a credible source of guidance.

Immunization is crucial. Between 1994 and 2023, vaccines helped prevent over 500 million illnesses and 1.1 million early deaths from diseases like inﬂuenza, whooping cough, pneumonia, meningitis, hepatitis, and polio. Montana medical organizations and healthcare professionals remain committed to advising families about the importance of immunization. We continue to recommend vaccines to protect children from these dangerous diseases.

For now, parents who want to vaccinate their children can still do so. However, we fear that these changes may eventually affect the availability of vaccines in our communities, or impact insurance coverage for immunizations that families rely on to keep their children safe.

We will be following this closely and want all Montanans to know that if they have questions about immunizations, we are here to help. Physician organizations have also taken the lead in publishing our own evidence-based vaccine schedule. Every family deserves accurate information, transparent recommendations, and seamless access to immunizations that can protect their children.

Montana Medical Association

Montana Academy of Family Physicians

Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics