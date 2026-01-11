The Real Threat to Fair and Free Elections is Our Secretary of State

On January 7 I received a postcard mailer from Christi Jacobsen, our secretary of state, proclaiming that she is partnering with the Trump administration to strengthen election security by stopping non-citizens from voting. This card with a photo of Donald Trump five years and a day after Donald Trump incited a riot to stop Americans votes from being counted is disgustingly clear. The Trump administration will continue to lie about voting to prevent free and fair elections, and our secretary of state is going to help.

The only threat to fair and free elections in our state is Christi Jacobsen. The last change her office made requiring your birth year caused a increased number of mail-in ballots to be disqualified across the state. Her office did nothing to educate voters, some counties did and had fewer ballots rejected. The only threat to voting in America is Donald Trump and his democracy busters.

Steven Martinez

Kalispell