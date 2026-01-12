Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $700,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 986 Third St.

Price: $725,000

What: Seven-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 3,370

This seven-bedroom home sits on a half-acre lot and includes two living rooms, a bonus room, and LVP flooring throughout. It features an open layout, newer appliances, and a spacious pantry. Outside is a hot tub, pergola, fire pit, RV pad, and 40-by-40 heated shop. Century 21 Peak Properties

MLS Number: 30061076

Columbia Falls

Where: 240 Elk Park Rd.

Price: $699,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,642

This home sits on 1.76 acres and features terrific mountain views while still being close to Columbia Falls and less than 30 minutes Glacier National Park. Enjoy nearby hiking, fishing, skiing, and rafting adventures. There is also a detached two-car garage and a shed. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30055143

Kalispell

Where: 228 Cottage Dr.

Price: $685,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,286

Experience the perfect blend of modern comfort and spacious living in this stunning newer home. It features an open floor plan that creates a bright and inviting space for both relaxation and entertaining. The low-maintenance home is located near the bypass, with quick access to shopping and dining. Montana Brokers, Inc.

MLS Number: 30058466

Lakeside

Where: 593 Grayling Rd.

Price: $699,900

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath townhouse

Square Feet: 2,540

This beautiful townhouse is just minutes from Flathead Lake and features alder doors, custom hickory cabinets, and quartz counters. It also has vaulted ceilings, electric fireplace, and a large kitchen island with a breakfast bar. Outside is a patio and an irrigated and landscaped yard. Fathom Realty MT

MLS Number: 30053975

