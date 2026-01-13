Protect Clean Energy Credits

I would like to thank Senators Daines and Sheehy and Representative Zinke for their consideration in addressing energy reforms and protecting our clean energy tax credits.

In addition we also need permitting reform to help reduce carbon emissions.

We can prioritize cutting red tape to accomplish this.

Clean energy has already outperformed expectations with a 90% efficiency rate over coal just this past year.

I volunteer with Citizen’s Climate Lobby because I believe we can work together to accomplish these simple goals.

Thank you for taking the time to review this matter. It is absolutely critical in the treasure state to preserve our pristine waters and mountain air. I am grateful to be working together for this common goal.

Melinda Skilondz

Lakeside