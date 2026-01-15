Dense Fog Cancels Flights at Glacier Park Airport

Ongoing fog and inclement weather in the Flathead Valley has prevented aircrafts from landing at Glacier Park International Airport, prompting widespread delays and cancellations since yesterday, according to a press release.

Airport officials say if the current weather conditions persist, additional delays and cancellations are possible, and passengers are encouraged to contact their airlines directly for the most up-to-date flight status information and to make alternate travel arrangements if necessary.

According to the National Weather Service, a high-pressure weather system has caused widespread dense, freezing fog and low clouds, creating low visibility and is a “main concern for aviation terminals today and over the next few days.” Fog and low clouds are expected to persist today due to light winds and any fog that clears this afternoon will likely return tonight.

Airline ticketing desks will only be open while flights are actively operating. Passengers are advised to call their airline before traveling to the airport. Gate agents and ticketing staff may not be available during periods of suspended flight operations.

Flight status information is available on at www.iflyglacier.com/flights.

[email protected]