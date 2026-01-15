Whitefish Winter Carnival to Name New King and Queen this Weekend

The Whitefish Winter Carnival’s month-long celebration is in full swing as the community eagerly awaits this weekend’s crowning of the next King Ullr and the Queen of the Snows.

The coronation is scheduled for Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center, after which the annual Disco Party will start at The Great Northern Bar at 9 p.m. The Disco Party is a 21 and up event, with a $15 cover, which includes a carnival button. Prizes will be issued for best costume.

While carnival-goers may have to wait until Saturday for the crowning of a new king and queen, some royalty has already been announced.

Zak Anderson, a longtime Whitefish community member with a career rooted in volunteer leadership and civic service, was named Prime Minister LXVII. Anderson currently serves as Board President of the Friends of the Flathead Avalanche Center, supporting public safety, education, and forecasting for backcountry users across northwest Montana.

Anderson is also a board member of Housing Whitefish, a nonprofit focused on workforce housing solutions, and as executive director of the Whitefish Convention & Visitors Bureau, he serves on the city of Whitefish’s Sustainable Tourism Management Plan Committee.

Whitefish native Katie Akey will serve the realm as this year’s Duchess of Lark. As a manager of the Great Northern Bar & Grill, Akey oversees one of the last remaining original local establishments. Under her and her family’s dedication to “The Northern,” the downtown institution has remained a vital community hub, raising over $65,000 for the Whitefish Winter Carnival through its Disco Party.

Akey has been a volunteer with Whitefish Winter Carnival for more than a decade, serving as treasurer for the past four years. A member of the Big Mountain Commercial Association (BMCA) board, Akey has a passion for keeping the snow buses running and free to all the public by donating space at The Northern and helping serve at the fundraising events.

Scenes from the Winter Carnival Parade in downtown Whitefish on Feb. 8, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The carnival, which aims to bring a festive mood amid the sometimes dark and dreary depths of winter, sports an intergalactic, “Out of this World” theme this year, with organizers dubbing the 67th edition as “the best carnival in the cosmos.”

“We warmly invite both community members and area visitors to experience the merriment of Whitefish Winter Carnival,” board member Hillary Crowley said. “From the Kiddie Carnival and Pie Social to the Penguin Plunge, there truly is something for everyone to enjoy.

“Locals and visitors alike are fortunate to experience this beautiful corner of the world, and this year’s celebration is sure to feel truly ‘out of this world.’”

Prince Frey and Princess Freya will be crowned at Whitefish High School at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24 between the boys and girls varsity basketball games. On Jan. 25, the Slopeside Selfie Scavenger Hunt, organized in coordination with Sotheby’s, will kick off at Whitefish Mountain Resort. Participants in the mountain-wide scavenger hunt can submit selfies with all the banners for a chance to win prizes.

Beer Curling, which debuted last year, is set to make its return to the Winter Carnival — weather permitting — at the Great Northern Bar beginning on Feb. 6. The tournament is open to teams of four, with a $100 entry fee and cash prizes for the top three teams. Beer Curling will go from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 and from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 7.

The carnival gala, which includes no-host cocktails, a silent auction and raffle and dinner, is planned to start at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the Whitefish Lake Restaurant. Gala tickets are $100 and available online only on the carnival’s website, whitefishwintercarnival.com.

On Feb. 7 at 3 p.m., The Grand Parade will kick off in downtown Whitefish, followed by the post-parade social at the Firebrand Hotel. View the parade route here.

Before the parade, the day gets started with the Penguin Plunge at Whitefish Lake and the Pie Social at St. Charles Parish.

On Feb. 7, the Penguin Plunge at City Beach is scheduled for 11 a.m. As of Jan. 14, 23 teams composed of 115 total people had registered, with $9,794 already raised through 170 donations. Those looking to participate can register here. The Penguin Plunge raises money annually for the Special Olympics of Montana.

The pie social, which will feature homemade pie and coffee for sale, will go from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Charles Parish, 230 Baker Ave.

The carnival winds down on Feb. 8 at the Moose Lodge with the Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., along with the Carnival Classic trails day at Whitefish Lake Golf Club. The Carnival Classic will include free community passes, free skis and $20 lessons.

For more information, go to www.whitefishwintercarnival.com

