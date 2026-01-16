Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Jan. 12: ‘Blood Will Be Drawn’

By

Monday, Jan. 5

10:20 p.m. A child’s coat and a decapitated toy were discovered inside the porta potty.

Tuesday, Jan. 6

1:42 a.m. A drunk guy stumbling in the street refused a ride.

Sunday, Jan. 11

10:29 a.m. A guy who looked “like he shouldn’t be there” was standing in front of a house on high alert.

Monday, Jan. 12

2:48 p.m. A woman’s CDs were stolen.

5:14 p.m. A woman who had “seen all over the news that there have been issues with immigrants” believed she saw an immigrant.

7:24 p.m. A caller reported that a backpack was found outside of an apartment complex with a note that said, “If you touch my stuff again blood will be drawn.” Or something like that.

9: 28 p.m. A drunk woman would not stop slamming doors in her apartment complex.

Tuesday, Jan. 13

10:24 a.m. Somebody flipped another driver off because they were behind the wheel of a Tesla.

10:34 p.m. A driver was following a “road rager.”

Wednesday, Jan. 14

5:17 p.m. A man who was not supposed to be in the building was in the building.

See All Police Blotter

Montana needs independent journalism.

The Flathead Beacon will always be free, but quality community journalism is expensive to produce. Your support makes our reporting possible. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift to help sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. By joining the Editor’s Club and signing up for a recurring contribution, you will receive a custom-designed Glacier National Park print, as well as other exciting perks.

Click here to read about the impact the Beacon has on the community.

Support Our Work