Jan. 12: ‘Blood Will Be Drawn’

Monday, Jan. 5

10:20 p.m. A child’s coat and a decapitated toy were discovered inside the porta potty.

Tuesday, Jan. 6

1:42 a.m. A drunk guy stumbling in the street refused a ride.

Sunday, Jan. 11

10:29 a.m. A guy who looked “like he shouldn’t be there” was standing in front of a house on high alert.

Monday, Jan. 12

2:48 p.m. A woman’s CDs were stolen.

5:14 p.m. A woman who had “seen all over the news that there have been issues with immigrants” believed she saw an immigrant.

7:24 p.m. A caller reported that a backpack was found outside of an apartment complex with a note that said, “If you touch my stuff again blood will be drawn.” Or something like that.

9: 28 p.m. A drunk woman would not stop slamming doors in her apartment complex.

Tuesday, Jan. 13

10:24 a.m. Somebody flipped another driver off because they were behind the wheel of a Tesla.

10:34 p.m. A driver was following a “road rager.”

Wednesday, Jan. 14

5:17 p.m. A man who was not supposed to be in the building was in the building.